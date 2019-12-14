Marshall’s girls basketball team won its final game before entering district play when it defeated the Henderson Lady Lions 53-33 Friday night in Marshall. The win gives the Lady Mavs an overall record of 7-4.
“A lot of different things but really, to sum it up, I’d say our belief – our belief in what we’re doing, our belief in each other,” Marshall girls head basketball coach Eric Woods said when asked what the biggest key to earning the win was before entering the district season. “I feel very good about going into district play. I feel like we’re starting to play our best basketball. We still have room for a lot of improvement but we understand that but we’re really starting to hit our stride and gain some confidence. It’s looking good.”
Jordan Terry led the Lady Mavs in scoring with 12 points, three rebounds and five blocks. Maycee Griffin tossed in eight points and had four steals. Amayai Spears had six points and five assists. Katelynn Jones finished the night with three points, six assists and three steals.
Tricia Spriggs and Taylor Helton each led the Lady Lions in scoring with 10 points each. Jerkasia Anthony scored five points.
Terry scored the first points of a game off banked shot from the paint. Jones then banked in a shot from beyond the arc to spread Marshall’s lead to 5-0. Griffin nailed a three of her own despite having a defender’s hand in her face. Kamryn Turner then became the fourth Lady Mav to score on the night. That gave Marshall a 10-0 lead and forced the Lady Lions to call timeout with 4:48 left in the first quarter. Spriggs put Henderson on the board with a free throw. Jordan dropped in a shot down low before Griffin tossed in another three that hit nothing but the bottom of the net to. Trinity Jacobs sank a three of her own to give the Lady Mavs an 18-1 lead. A field goal from Trinity Watts was followed by a free throw from Spears. Helton scored the last points of the first quarter to make it 21-4 at the end of the first quarter.
The first seven points of the second quarter went to Henderson but the next five went to Marshall. Jones found Jordan for the assist before Spears found Turner. That put Marshall up 30-14. Jones dished it off to Watts down low for the assist and that was the final bucket of the second quarter, giving the Lady Mavs a 33-19 halftime lead.
Spears rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for the first points of the second half. Griffin went 2-for-2 from the line after a technical foul was called against Henderson. Jordan dropped in a bucket on one possession and on the next, dished it off to Watts for the assist. That gave the Lady Mavs a 41-19 lead. Henderson’s first point of the game came from the foul line with about 3:24 left in the third. Spriggs knocked in a shot despite being fouled. Anthony then came up with a steal and layup. The Lady Mavs responded when Spears connected with Jordan for two points. The Lady Lions then scored the final points of the quarter to make it 43-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Jackson scored the first points of the fourth quarter on a fast-break layup. Spriggs did the same thing on the other end of the court before Watts rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two. Spears scored on a layup before Helton scored down low to make it a 49-30 score. Morrow took her turn to score while getting fouled. That gave Marshall a 51-30 lead. After a free throw and a field goal from Henderson, Armani Phillips scored the final bucket of the night to help her team seal up the 53-33 win.
“There were a lot of positives out there tonight,” Woods added. “I was very encouraged by us finishing our opponents and not only getting a comfortable lead but also maintaining that lead. They made a run in the second half and cut into our lead but one of my talking points to the girls today was about finishing the team. Once we get an eight-to-10-point lead, can we finish them at that point? In our district, you’re going to have to put teams away.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. when they play host to Nacogdoches. They will travel to Lufkin Friday.