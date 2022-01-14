Marshall’s Lady Mav softball field was the site of the first tryout where 23 looked to earn roster spots on Marshall High School’s softball squad.
“It’s been pretty good,” said Amber Williams who’s entering her first softball season as the Lady Mavs head coach. “We’ve had a lot of kids buy in. They’ve been willing to listen and learn. That’s been the best part of the process. We had open field a lot through the fall and it was nice to see them get out there and do some stuff. I’m excited for the year. I think they’re ready and willing to learn and as long as they are, we can do a lot of stuff.”
Wendy DeLaPaz and Maggie Truelove are the two seniors who showed up for tryouts Friday but they expect to be joined by Tierrani Johnson after basketball season.
“I think this year, it’s all or nothing, especially for us because it’s our last go around, so it’s ‘Give everything you’ve got every second of every day,’” Truelove said. “Every single time we’re on the field, we’re bringing high energy. I think just based on how long we’ve been trying out today, the energy has been so much better than it ever has, I feel like. We’re all really comfortable around each other, which is really nice.”
“It’s been smooth so far,” DeLaPaz said when asked about playing for a new coach. “Coach Williams came in and knows what she’s doing. The energy is really great this year.”
All in all, expectations are high for the Lady Mavs on the softball diamond.
“I will say overall, we focused on the little things this fall and perfecting those because I feel like this team has the ability to make a playoff run,” Williams said. “We have a lot of talent and we have a lot of good attitudes and throughout the fall, I saw a lot of good things that we can work with. It just needs a little fine tuning but I feel like we’re on the path to that. We’ve got some mental toughness training stuff that we’re going to introduce this spring that I think will be helpful too. I’m excited and ready for it.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to scrimmage Gilmer Saturday, Jan. 29.