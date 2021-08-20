Last season, Marshall’s volleyball team made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. This year, they’re hoping that playoff experience will help provide momentum to make it back to the postseason.
“It was a confidence booster, especially for me because I didn’t start last year at the beginning but throughout the playoffs and now, I just feel more confident on the court and with the people I’m playing with,” Isabella Emery said, adding she’s not satisfied with just making it to the first round. “It makes us want to go further in the second round, third round.”
The Lady Mavs are confident in their team’s ability to do just that.
“I think we can be really good,” Emery added. “Coming off from last is a big deal and I think we can go even further than we did last year. I think the group we have is really talented in that we all play as a team.”
“I think the chemistry has gotten a lot better too. We have great chemistry,” Caitlyn Ellenburg offered. “We’ve got 10 returners, I think, so only new people. So we’re all used to each other. We’re all connecting well. I think that’s really neat.”
Emery and Ellenburg have played together since the sixth or seventh grade but their volleyball journeys started prior to that.
“I was at Trinity, the private school in town and a group of girls was like, ‘Let’s just play volleyball.’ So I started playing in fourth grade,” Emery said.
“My mom played in college at Centenary, so she wanted my sister and I to tryout. I started playing when I was like 9 I think,” Ellenburg added.
Through the game, they’ve learned valuable life lessons that apply on and off the court.
“Don’t let one thing in life set you back because you can always come back from it,” Emery said. “Volleyball is a game of mistakes. You’re going to mess up but you can recover from that and it’s not going to be a big deal.”
“Have a short memory because like Isabella said, you’re going to make mistakes,” Ellenburg continued. “Somebody has to make a mistake in order to begin a rally. You’ve just got to shake it off.”
The juniors know teammates are looking to them for leadership and they’re not shying away from that task.
“They’re upperclassmen now so I’m definitely looking for leadership from them,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “They showed throughout the summer, showing up for summer workouts and their participation with their mental training. So far I’ve been pleased with their efforts. They used to be just quiet but they’re really becoming more vocal and I’m really expecting that vocal leadership on the floor.”
The Lady Mavs currently own a record of 7-4 and are slated to return to action at 4:30 p.m. today when they play host to the Tyler High Lady Lions.