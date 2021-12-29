Marshall’s girls’ basketball team was unable to come away with a win in the Lake Travis Tournament Wednesday as the Lady Mavs went 0-4 in the tournament.
“We struggled in both of our games today,” Lady Mavs head basketball coach Eric Woods said. “In the early game against Saint Agnes, which is a school out of Houston, we struggled against them and we played Killeen again and struggled against them. Today was a rough day. Again, we didn’t start off very well and we let frustration get the best of us and that kind of hampered our play. As I’ve been preaching and talking about with the team is that’s part of the process. As you go through the process, there are going to be days and times where you struggle. We’re just trying to learn and figure out how to grow from this experience, what we learn from this to keep a positive mindset and find the right ways to keep playing to give ourselves a chance to win.”
The Lady Mavs now own an overall record of 11-8.
“For me, as I explained to the team, records are important but this whole experience to come down here and compete against these types of teams, we’re just looking to grow as a team,” Woods added. “Yes it would have been wonderful if we could have won these games, or won any of them, but it’s about growing. It’s about working through your challenges. There was a lot of good that we did in this tournament, through these games and there are a lot of things we need to go back and fix and figure out how we can do better. I think we’re going to do that as we prepare. I feel very confident that this experience will help strengthen our team and will help us see some of our weaknesses to help us be able to recalibrate as we start district again next Tuesday.”
Marshall holds a district record of 2-0 and will return to district play Tuesday in Hallsville.
“I feel very confident,” Woods said when asked how he feels about his team for the remainder of district play. “I feel like we’re one of the teams that will be able to challenge for a district championship. I think this tournament will really help us grow because we got to compete against some really good competition and we got challenged in ways we haven’t been challenged all season. More importantly, we were able to stretch ourselves. We found different things we can do better and different things we can grow with, so I feel very confident as we get back into our district season and really take what we learn from these games and apply it to our district games coming up.”
The Lady Mavs are set to take on Carthage in non-district action Saturday on the road. Varsity is scheduled to tip off at 3:30.