Even though Marshall’s girls basketball team won’t be in the playoffs this year, the Lady Mavs have five reasons to give it their all tonight – Trinity Jacobs, Katelynn Jones, Jordan Terry, Amayai Spears and Layla Smith, the five seniors of the team. Tonight, those five seniors will play their final game in a Marshall Lady Mavericks uniform when they host the Texas High Lady Tigers. The underclassmen will look to send their seniors off on a high note.
“I want it so bad because it’s their last time playing here for Marshall,” freshman Alyssa Helton said.
“I think we have to play really hard because it’s their last game,” sophomore Are-Anna Gill said. “We don’t want them to leave but they’re going to leave anyway.”
“So bad,” Michaela Halland said when asked how bad she wants to win for the seniors. “They make the team the team. I know that’s kind of weird to say but they are the team.”
Juniors Diamond Smith and Raela Spratling know their time will come next year to step up into a senior leadership role and they said they have learned ways to do that from their current senior teammates.
“Even through the bad times, always stay happy,” Diamond Smith said. “Always stay focused and believe in each other.”
“Love each other and build each other up,” Spratling added.
“Effort and basically being a family, having each other’s backs,” Helton said when asked what she has learned from the five seniors.
“Keep your head up no matter what goes wrong,” Haaland offered. “You have to learn from it.”
“The seniors bring the hype,” sophomore Asia Smith said.
“They bring energy,” Gill added.
Despite not having made the playoffs, the Lady Mavs consider this season a successful one.
“I feel like we had a successful season actually because we did better than last year,” Diamond Smith said. “We came a long way and we grew as a team. Even through the losses, we fought through it.”
“I love this season,” Spratling added. “This season was a lot better than last year because everybody was working together. Even when we got down, we still picked each other up when it hurt us the most.”
“I’ll sum it up as a very successful season,” the Lady Mavs head coach Eric Woods said. “Many people won’t look at that way because most people just look at your record. They say, ‘Well, you didn’t have a winning record. So how did you have a swuccessful season?’ but I don’t necessarily gauge success by what your record shows because I think this team has done many things to show they have grown as young women, also as basketball players. So for me, yes, it was a very successful season because our young ladies have been able to navigate the crazy world we’ve been living in because of COVID. We’ve been able to navigate working together and raising the expectations but also dealing with the stuff going on in our society and our world. For me, it’s very successful. I feel like each and every one of our players in our program has taken a step forward.”
Woods added that the senior class has “been everything,” to him and the program.
“This is my second year with them but for me to understand what this program was four years ago when they first stepped into this program and to see the way they’ve changed their culture and changed how they uplifted everything, the way they’ve conducted themes in the community, the way they’ve conducted themselves in classroom and so and so forth, they changed the vibe,” Wood said. “They changed the attitude about Lady Mavericks basketball. I couldn’t be more proud of these five young ladies and how they’ve continuously chosen to do the right thing. It’s very rewarding and I’m hoping we have a big gathering (at tonight’s game).”
Tonight’s game is slated for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff, following a senior night ceremony.
“A lot of effort has to be put in,” Asia Smith said. “It’s going to be their last game so we have to play our hardest so they can have their best game.”