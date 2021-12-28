Despite being 0-2 so far in the Lake Travis Christmas Invitational, Marshall Lady Mavs head coach Eric Woods said the experience has been good for his squad.
“The encouraging thing about today’s game and yesterday’s game is our mentality, the way the girls competed in both games,” Woods explained. “We didn’t play well in the first half of either game but to see them continue to battle, to see them continue to fight and find ways to compete is very encouraging. I’m very excited. I told them after the game, ‘Many people take a loss as a defeat but those are two different things. A loss is not a defeat. I may lose but I’m not going to be defeated. This was more of a positive loss because there were a lot of positive things that we gained from these games. I’m very encouraged about today.’ Midway through the third quarter, it was a one-point game. Most people see the score and think, ‘Oh no,’ but this was like a six-point game the whole entire second half. We had our chances and we were right there but more importantly, we got better as a team and that’s why we’re here.”
The Lady Mavs lost to Killeen High School on Monday 49-33 and fell to Lake Travis Tuesday 46-36.
“These are 6A programs and we’re a smaller 5A program,” Woods added. “I told the girls here, ‘You can’t grow unless you stretch yourself. Part of growth is you can’t be afraid to go take chances. You can’t be afraid to fail. You can’t have fear of failure,’ and I think being here at this tournament, being in a different environment is helping each and every one of them grow on and off the court.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to finish off the tournament with games at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and will take on Carthage on the road Saturday at 3:30 p.m.