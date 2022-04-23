LONGVIEW – Marshall’s softball team played its last game of the season Friday night when it fell short on the road against the Lady Lobos in a 3-1 final. The Lady Mavs end the season with an overall record of 11-18-2 and a district record of 3-9 while Longview advances to 7-5 in district play.
“It’s been a year of growth,” Lady Mavs first-year head coach Amber Williams said. “We had a gap to close and we still have work to do to close that gap. Just like I spoke at the beginning of the season, as long as we buy into the season and the process, and learn to keep applying pressure, no matter the conditions, I think we’ll get there. So we’ll spend the next few months working to close that gap and buying into the process and learning the system and how it works.”
Marshall finished the night with four hits. Caitlyn Ellenburg went 1-for-4 and reached on an error. Maggie Truelove and Lauren Minatrea each reached on a walk. Tierrani Johnson was 1-for-2 with a walk. Bri Theus and Aly Roberson each went 1-for-3. Wendy Esquivel reached on two walks and her courtesy runner, Jakairi Blacknell, scored the Lady Mavs only run of the night. Ava Burke reached on a hit-by-pitch.
Reagan Fleet earned the win from the circle for the Lady Lobos, allowing just one run on three hits and striking out 14 batters. Kei Lister went 1-for-4 at the plate with one run. River Hulsey had one RBI. Madison Jones was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Paris Simpson and Reagan Rios each went 1-for-3. Fleet was 1-for-3 with one run. Cece Fuller was 1-for-3 with one run.
Ellenburg reached on a leadoff single to start the game. She was caught on a rundown between second and third base for the second out of the inning. Johnson reached on a walk but was left stranded at the end of the top of the first inning.
Lister led off the bottom of the first with a single. Jones brought Lister home on an RBI groundout to give the Lady Lobs a 1-0 lead after one inning in the books.
The first two batters of the top of the inning were struck out before Esquivel reached on a walk. She was caught stealing for the third out to bring it to the bottom half of the inning where the Lady Lobos got a runner on with a base hit but were unable to add to their lead.
Fleet struck out three batters in the top of the third. A two base error allowed Fuller to reach second to start off the bottom of the third. Fuller tagged up on a sacrifice fly from Hulsey. That gave the Lady Lobos a 2-0 lead heading to the fourth inning.
With one out in the fourth inning, Minatrea and Theus gave the Lady Mavs back-to-back hits. Roberson then made it three straight when she got on with a bunt single to load the bases. Once again, Fleet threw three strikeouts in the inning to bring her total to nine as the Lady Mavs left the bases loaded and went to the bottom of the fourth inning trailing 2-0.
Rios reached on a leadoff single before Martinez reached on an error. The next two batters were retired as Longview took its two-run lead into the fifth inning where Marshall went three up, three down in the top half.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Jones slid head first into second base for the double. A throw across the diamond by Theus at fifth to Minatrea at first ended Longview’s chances of scoring in the fifth inning, bringing it to the sixth with Longview leading 2-0.
Johnson reached on a leadoff single in the sixth inning but the next three batters struck out, leaving Johnson stranded and the Lady Mavs in search of their first run.
Fleet singled with one out in the bottom of the sixth. She was brought home on an RBI base hit from Fuller to give Longview a three-run lead heading into the seventh inning.
The top of the seventh inning saw Esquivel reach on a walk before stealing second and third. Blacknell, her courtesy runner, was brought home when Ellenburg reached on an error. Truelove was walked and that gave Marshall two runners on base with two outs, trailing by two runs. Both runners advanced into scoring position but a strikeout ended the game with the Lady Lobos winning 3-1.
The contest was the last for Marshall seniors Maggie Truelove and Tierrani Johnson in a Lady Mavs uniform.
“Both of them have provided a lot of success at the plate for us,” Williams said of the two seniors. “Maggie, being here four years, even though I was not here, she’s been a big part of this program and Tierrani came in here and made an automatic impact. Having those bats in our lineup is something we’ll have to replace. I am thankful for them and their time here and now it gives our younger girls time to stand up.”