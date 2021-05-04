Although it won’t be competing at the state meet this week, Marshall’s track team left its mark on the season leading up to the regional meet where all three Lady Mavs relay teams compete for the first time in 22 years.
Marshall’s girls’ 4x100-meter-relay team consisted of Asia Smith, TiNaya King, Shannon Mills and Mahogani Wilson as they left their mark with a season best time of 48.48 seconds and placed seventh in Region II 5A while tying for 25th in the state.
Smith, King, Mills and Wilson also made up the Lady Mavs’ 4x200 team that also advanced to the finals and placed sixth at the regional meet with a time of 1:43.1 to tie for 21st in Texas.
Smith and King, along with Are’anna Gill and Alaila Allen ran in the 1,600-meter relay where the advanced to the finals with a season-best time of 4:05.72 and finished at seventh place in the region and tied for 25th place in Texas.
Individually, Gill advanced to the finals in the 200-meter days with her best time of the season of 24.80 seconds, finishing third in the regional meet. She is tied for ninth in the state.
King jumped a distance of 17 feet, nine and a half inches in the long jump to place fourth at regionals and 16th in the state. She also jumped her season best of 37 feet, three and a half inches in the triple jump to place seventh in the region and 25th in the state.
The boys also made some noise as DeArius Henderson, Jyerean Mapps, Daqavion Jackson and Spencer Taylor advanced to the regional finals with a team of 3:26.9 to place seventh in the boys 4x400-meter relay. They also tied for 25th in the state.