Marshall’s volleyball team earned a three-game sweep over Jacksonville Tuesday night, sweeping the Lady Maidens with final scores of 25-15, 25-14, 25-9.
The win gives Marshall a 1-0 record as Jacksonville is 0-1.
“I’m very happy,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “I’m really proud of the way they came out. I’m really proud of the energy we had. I’m really proud of how we finished each set. I really felt like we played our game all the way through.”
Mahogani Wilson slammed it down for the first point of the season to give the Lady Mavs an early 1-0 lead. A couple plays later, Marshall led 2-1 before Ashley Freeney tied it up and Maegan Holliday followed that up with a kill to give the Lady Maidens their first lead of the season. A kill from Emily Hill was the first of three-straight points for the Lady Mavs to put them back in front, 6-5. The two teams continued to back and forth.
A point from Claire Abney led to Marshall’s largest lead up until that point, 14-10. A couple plays later, Jacksonville called its first timeout, trailing Marshall 16-11. The Lady Mavs came out of the timeout firing and added to their lead. Jacksonville was unable to return a Wilson serve and that led to the Lady Mavs taking a 21-12 lead. Mia Dunaway tacked on a pair of points to put Marshall just one point away from winning the first set.
Jacksonville squeezed out another pair of points but in the end, the Lady Mavs held on to win 25-15.
Like in the first set, an early kill gave Marshall an early 1-0 lead. The next point also went to Marshall before Jacksonville got on the scoreboard. Caitlyn Ellenburg served up a pair of shots that Jacksonville was unable to return before a third serve sailed out of bounds to end Marshall’s scoring streak. Another kill from Wilson was the start of another scoring streak as the Lady Mavs found themselves up 8-2 and forced Jacksonville to call timeout. Brooke Hornbuckle added a point for Jacksonville but Marshall still led by five and continued to add to its lead.
A kill from Foreman was followed by a kill on the other side from Wilson to give Marshall a 15-6 lead. Two Marshall points later, Jacksonville called another timeout as the Lady Mavs led 17-6. Following the timeout, Abney slammed the ball down for a kill. A block at the net from Jazmyn White put Jacksonville within single digits, 21-12. A few plays later, a serve into the net made the next point the game point.
A block from Dunaway at the net sealed up the 25-14 win for Marshall and put the Lady Mavs just 25 points away from the sweep.
Another kill from Wilson gave the Lady Mavs a 1-0 lead in set three. Abney followed that up with a kill of her own before Jacksonville hit the ball out of bounds. Another hit by Wilson made the score 4-0 in favor of Marshall. The Lady Maidens scored the next two points but a few plays later, Ellenburg’s ace gave Marshall a 7-2 lead and Jacksonville called timeout. Another kill from Hill led to the Marshall taking an 11-4 lead before Jacksonville added a kill of its own.
A pair of points from Dunaway spread Marshall’s lead to 16-6. Wilson added another kill to keep Marshall up by double digits. The ball continued to bounce in Marshall’s favor, as Jacksonville called a timeout trailing 22-8. The next two points following the timeout set up game point but a serve into the net postponed it for one more play before Wilson slammed it down for 25-9 win to help the Lady Mavs seal up the three-game sweep.
Marshall is slated to return to action in the Tyler Tournament Thursday through Saturday. Game times for the Lady Mavs are 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday.