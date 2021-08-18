Marshall’s volleyball team picked up a pair of wins in Gilmer Tuesday night when it defeated Elkhart in a three-game sweep with scores of 25-10, 25-13, 25-14 before defeating Gilmer in five sets with scores of 22-25, 25-23, 10-25, 25-19, 15-10.
“I was very pleased with the fight, energy and just overall effort that we brought to the table,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “We played Elkhart first and we played a very good game. We were able to really take advantage offensively. The girls did a great job serving and keeping them out of system, which kept them from running their offense and allowed us to be successful.
“Then we played Gilmer,” Green continued. “We lost the first set 22-25. We competed. We just got a little timid at the end and we talked about that leading into the second set about the few mental errors we had here and there and about being timid and playing to win and not being scared to lose. The girls went out and did great and won 25-23 in the second set. The third set, we actually got beat 25-10. We came out and just kind of took a set off, just kind of went through the motions. We talked about that going into the fourth set and I really challenged them to not let it carry into the fourth set and they did an amazing job. They turned it around. It was definite growth from the past. I think that contributes to some of our mental training that we’ve been doing. I’m just really proud of them for that because that was definitely growth. Then we turned around in the fifth set and we got a really big jump. I think we got up 8-1 or 9-1 and it was a smooth ride to the end. They didn’t play scared and they were aggressive and ultimately, we came away with the win. Gilmer gave us a ride for our money. They hustled and they caught up to just about every ball we hit at them, even the balls you don’t expect to come back over, they founda way to get it back over. They made us earn it.”
Mahogani Wilson led the Lady Mavs with six blocks and 12 kills.
With the win, Marshall advances to 7-4 after going 4-4 in tournament play over the weekend.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Green concluded. “Everything we’ve been teaching to them – the team, the effort, the energy, it all came together and came out last night and ultimately, I think that’s what made us walk away with the win.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Friday at home against Tyler with action set to begin with varsity at 4:30 p.m.