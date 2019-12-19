Marshall’s girls basketball team currently has an overall winning record of 7-5. It won first place in the Spring Hill Tournament and won five games in a row before falling to Nacogdoches on Tuesday.
When asked what the key has been to the success the Lady Mavs have seen, junior point guard, Katelynn “Kay Kay” Jones said, “I think our chemistry really did it.”
This is Jones’ third year on varsity and she said, as the point guard, she has taken steps into improving her game.
“I’d say handling the ball,” she said when asked what her greatest strength on the court is. “My game has improved from the mistakes that I’ve made.”
Her first year head coach, Eric Woods said Jones brings a lot of experience to the team.
“I think this is going into her third year playing the point guard position,” he said. “She’s someone who has enough experience to put us in a position to give us an opportunity to have success this season.
“Her quickness with the ball in her hands,” Woods added when asked what Jones’ greatest strengths are.
“She’s gotten much, much better in the short time that we’ve been out here in understanding how to make the right play and make the correct pass.
“I really put an emphasis this season on playing faster, looking for more fast-break opportunities and she’s gotten much better, which is incredible for our team because as we learned last night (Tuesday night), playing against a team in the half-court defense can be challenging sometimes, but she’s done a wonderful job in my opinion of adapting and adjusting.”
Woods and Jones both say she has also tried to pick up a larger leadership role.
“I’m trying to be more vocal with my team,” she said. “I try to motivate my teammates.”
“She’s been a great leader,” Woods added. “She’s been more vocal than in years past. I challenged her to be even more vocal and even more of a leader. She’s a great role model in the classroom and in the community.
“She’s been doing a lot of things to kind of lead the younger generation and I’m really pushing and encouraging all of young ladies, especially the upperclassmen to be better leaders.”
Jones’ favorite professional basketball player is Skylar Diggins.
“She’s not really tall,” Jones offered. “She’s little like me and she’s like dynamite. She plays like she’s big but she’s really small.”
Another favorite player, although he’s not in the pros, is Shimar Jones, her brother who graduated from Marshall High School in 2015, and now, she wears the same jersey number as her brother.
“First my brother played high school basketball and he was NO. 2,” she said. “I think he picked it because my birthday is May 2.”
She said her brother offers her advice.
“He just keeps tell me to think positively and to keep my head up because sometimes my attitude can get the best of me,” she continued.
Jones added she tries to keep up with her brother’s accomplishments.
“I’ll be trying to match my points to his points in high school, my grades to his grades,” she said.
Tonight, she’ll have an opportunity to add some points to her total when her Lady Mavs travel to Lufkin.
“They’re much different than last year because their main people graduated but I feel like it’s going to be a good game,” Jones said. “Execute plays, I would say.”
“Lufkin has a great program that they’ve been building for many years,” Woods said.
“They have a great atmosphere there. I personally haven’t been there but everything I’ve heard and watched on film, they have a group of young women who work hard. They’re a tough disciplined basketball team that’s fundamentally sound.
“So it’s going to take real focus and effort and a lot of intensity. It’s going to take a lot of togetherness from the players, coaches, trainers, everybody that comes to watch the game, fans. We’re going to have to be one group to come away with a victory on Friday but it’s doable.”
Action between Marshall and Lufkin is slated for a 5 p.m. tipoff with the freshmen squads, followed by the JV and then the varsity.