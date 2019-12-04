Tuesday night saw the Marshall Lady Mavs fall to the Huntington Lady Red Devils on the hardwood in a 46-21 final. The loss gives the Lady Mavs an overall record of 2-4 on the season.
Marshall shot 17 percent from the field, 11 percent from three-point range and 55 percent from the free-throw line.
“A lot of different things, like us not being prepared,” Marshall’s first year girls head basketball coach Eric Woods said when asked what he chalked Tuesday night’s loss up to. “We’re adjusting but one of the biggest things we’re learning is how to play against pressure teams. We’re playing really good defense but we’re struggling with scoring the basketball right now.
“If I could really sum it up, to be honest, I would say finding a way to score. We’ve got to tweak a few things that we’re doing and maybe adjust our lineup to figure a way to put the ball in the hole.”
The Lady Mavs will return to action today when they take part in Spring Hill’s JoAnn Sparks Tournament. Woods said he hopes his team is able to add experience and build some depth.
“We have some players who really don’t have a lot of varsity experience,” he said. “A lot of our reserves don’t have a lot of experience so we need to gain depth and some confidence because I don’t believe we’re playing with a whole lot of confidence right now. That just comes with experience and ironing out the kinks.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to go head-to-head with Atlanta 10:40 a.m. today at Spring Hill High School. If Marshall wins, its next game will take place Friday at 2:40 p.m. at the junior high. A loss would have the Lady Mavs playing Friday at 10:40 a.m. at Spring Hill Junior High.