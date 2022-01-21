Marshall’s girls basketball team hadn’t played a game in nearly a week due to having its game against Texas High moved from last Friday to Thursday, and having a bye on Tuesday of this week but the Lady Mavs returned to action when they defeated the Lady Tigers at home 42-34. The Lady Mavs now hold a district record of 5-1 while Texas High is 5-2.
“It felt really good to get back into game action,” Lady Mavs head basketball coach Eric Woods said. “You could see from the way we played in the first quarter how taking more than a seven-day break, you get rusty. No matter how much you practice, it’s not game action. It took us a while to find our rhythm in this game but it felt good to see our girls competing.”
JaKayla Rusk led the game in scoring with 10 points. Right behind her were Tierrani Johnson with nine and Alyssa Helton with eight. JaKari Blacknell came away with six points.
Anasia Wilcox an Emma Prince led Texas High in scoring with eight points apiece. Delana Augustus and Ashanti Northcross were next in line with seven points each.
Prince scored the first points of the game on a layup and a Texas-High possession later she went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line to give the Lady Tigers an early 4-0 lead. Jonson went 2-for-2 from the line to put the Lady Mavs on the scoreboard. Rusk knocked down a shot to put Marshall within two points before a pair of Texas High free throws make the score 8-4 in favor of the Lady Tigers. Johnson found Helton for the assist before knocking down a shot of her own to make it a 10-8 score. Augustus drained a three to give Texas High some breathing room. Johnson added a free throw before Hunt knocked down a long two to score the first points of the first quarter, making it 18-15 after one.
The Lady Mavs scored the first 13 points of the second quarter. Serenity Jackson came up with a steal and layup before a tech sent Turner to foul line where she knotted the game up at 15. Rusk then drained a shot from three-point range to give Marshall its first lead of the night, 18-15. Turner then added to the lead with a shot from down low. Jackson made both her shots on her next trip to the foul line. Wilcox scored Texas High’s first pints of the second quarter to make the score 24-17, Marshall. That was the first of six-straight points for the Lady Tigers. Helton ended that run with a bucket in the paint for the final points of the first half, giving the Lady Mavs a 26-21 halftime lead.
Prince threw up a floater that found its way in the net for the first points of the second half, making it a one-possession game. That was followed by Wilcox making it a one-point game. Marshall called timeout with 5:18 remaining in the quarter. Rusk knocked in a three to bring it back to two possessions. Helton dropped in a bucket from down low. That led to Texas High calling timeout with 1:11 left in the third quarter as Marshall led 31-25. Johnson went 2-for-2 from the line before Blacknell rebounded a missed shot and put it up for two for the final points of the third quarter, making the score 35-25.
Northcross tossed in a shot and drew the foul before she completed the and-one. She scored on the Lady Tigers’ next possession on a layup before Augustus made it a one-possession game once again. Are’Anna Gill found Helton for the assist before Rusk’s layup gave Marshall a 39-32 lead. Blacknell’s jumper splashed into the net to give Marshall a nine-point lead and forced Texas High to call timeout with 2:38 remaining. Marshall held onto the lead and came away with the 42-34 win.
“Our attention to the game plan,” Woods added when asked what he was most pleased with on the court. “We executed it very well for the most part. I told the girls once we get into district season, it really becomes a detailed game. You have to know the game plan and understand how to execute it and the teams that do that are generally the teams that win. I thought we did that, especially in the second half. We held them to only 13 points in the second half and that’s key to our game plan and our focus. I’m very proud of our team tonight.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action today when they play host to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates. Action is set to begin at 5 p.m. with the freshman game, followed by the JV and varsity. Texas High will play host to Sulphur Springs.