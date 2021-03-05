Marshall won its first game of its tournament against Ore City due, a decision made by penetration when the two tied 4-4. Later in the evening, the Lady Mavs went up against Central Heights where they scored eight runs in the third inning on their way to defeat the Lady Blue Devils 11-5. The Lady Mavs are now 5-2 overall.
The Lady Mavs scored their 11 runs on 12 hits. Caitlyn Ellenburg went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Maggie Truelove finished 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Emily Ellenburg went 2-for-3 with one run and one stolen base. Nana Vences batted 1.000 by going 3-for-3 with two RBI and 1 run. Aly Roberson was 1-for-2 with on run and one RBI. Kylie Coleman reached on a walk, scored one run and stole one base. Wendi Delapaz reached on reached on a hit-by-pitch, an error and scored one run. Wendy Esquivel was 1-for-2 with one run. Kendall BIckerdike was 1-for-2 with one run and two RBI.
The Lady Blue Devils scored their five runs on three hits. Nakeylyn Wells went 1-for-3 with one run. Sophia Shirver was walked three times, stole two bases and scored two runs. Trinity Bailey was 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Rryan Rector was 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Madalyn Fuller reached on two walks.
Wells led the game off with a single before rounding second and advancing to third. She then took advantage of a passed ball to score the first run of the game. Shriver reached on a walk. Another passed ball allowed her to take the other corner before being brought home on an RBI single from Bailey who made who way to third base with no outs on the board. Vences recorded her first strikeout. Fuller struck out but another passed ball allowed her to reach second and Bailey to score. Broussard was hit by a pitch and that loaded the bases for the Lady Blue Devils. Vences was able to strike out the next batter to close the inning as Central Heights left the bases loaded.
With two outs in the bottom of the first, Ellenburg reached on a single. Vences followed that up with a single but the inning ended with a third fly ball to right field as the Lady Mavs left two runners stranded.
Shriver was walked in the top of the second before stealing second. Bailey reached on a fielder’s choice as Shriver was tagged out while trying to reach third. Reector’s RBI double scored Bailey to spread the Lady Devils’ lead to four runs. Fuller was walked and that put runners on the corners. Vences add
Marshall batted around in the second inning where they scored eight runs on six hits. Coleman was walked and Delapaz was hit by a pitch. Esquivel reached on a single and that loaded the bases for the Lady Mavs. BIckerdike then hammered the ball for a two-run double to put the Lady Mavs on the scoreboard and cut Marshall’s deficit in half. Caitlyn Ellenburg cleared the bases with another two-run double to tie the game. She took third on a base hit from Truelove. Vences took her turn come away with a two-run base hit. She then scored as Roberson reached on a single. That made the score 7-4. Roberson crossed home plate when Delapaz reached on an error to score the final run of the inning, making the score 8-4.
Curbow reached on a walk to lead off the third inning. She made her way to third on a sacrifice grounder. She was tagged out trying score. Caitlyn Ellenburg singled and stole second. She scored from second when she was brought home on an RBI single from Truelove. Emily Ellenburg singled and got to second base, putting two runners into scoring position. Vences reached on a single and the other two runners found their way home, giving the Lady Mavs an 11-4 lead.
Three batters were walked in the top of the fourth but Wells was caught stealing for the first out. Shriver and Rector reached base to give the Lady Blue Devils runners on the corners. Fuller was walked as Shriver scored on a wild pitch.
Marshall is slated to return to action today at 9:40 a.m. against Lufkin and at 4:20 against Pleasant Grove.