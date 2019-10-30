Marshall’s volleyball team played its last game of the season when it fell short to John Tyler on the road in four games with scores of 25-22, 11-25, 13-25, 22-25. The Lady Mavs needed to win in order to make the playoffs as their season comes to end with a final record of 18-20 overall and 5-9 in district play.
Emily Ellenburg led her team with nine kills on the night and Jordan Terry was right behind her with eight kills to go along with six blocks. Chloe Buchanan had 28 digs while Caitlyn Ellenburg had a double-double with 29 assists and 14 digs.
Terry finished the season as the team’s leader in kills with 220 while Emily Ellenburg was right there with 219. Terry was also the block leader with 66 while Mahogani Wilson had 50. Maggie Truelove and Mia Dunaway each led the team in aces with 45 each. Caitlyn Ellenburg was next in line with 39 aces and also led the team in assists with 788. Chloe Buchannan led the team in digs with 530 and also had the best serve-receive average of 2.06.
“Overall, I am very pleased with our performance this season,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Green said. “We had several players improve in all areas and will be returning next year.
“Our two seniors have left big shoes to fill but I am confident that our returners will fill the void. I am excited for the future of this program and their commitment to excellence.”
Marshall’s JV team defeated John Tyler to win a district championship.