TYLER – Marshall’s volleyball season came to an end Thursday night when the Lady Mavs fell to the Midlothian Lady Panthers in a three-game sweep with scores of 12-25, 23-25, 21-25. Marshall made school history by becoming the first Lady Mavs squad to win a playoff game and finished the season with an overall record of 28-14 while Midlothian advances with a record of 37-7.
“It’s nothing to be upset about,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “We’ve done incredible things this season. This team will be remembered forever. Each and every one of these girls is special.”
Mahogani Wilson had four kills and one block. Emily Hill had five kills. Mia Dunaway had four kills and one block Are’Anna Giill, Claire Abney and Caitlyn Ellenburg all finished the night with two kills.
Killian Armstrong slammed it down for a kill for the first point of the night. Moments later, Kenna Buchanan added a kill of her own. That was followed by a pair of blocks at the net where the Lady Panthers made it a 6-1 game. Midlothian spread its lead to 10-3 and forced Marshall to call the first timeout of the night. Back-to-back kills gave the Lady Panthers a double-digit lead. The Lady Mavs were able to squeeze out a few more points, including a kill from Dunaway but the Lady Panthers put it on cruise control and sealed up the 25-12 win in set one.
The opening serve of set two sailed out of bounds to give the Lady Mavs a quick 1-0 lead but the Lady Panthers were quick to get on the scoreboard. A kill from Buchanan and an ace from Jenna McMichael gave Midlothian a 4-2 lead. The Lady Mavs kept the game close and tied it up at 7-7 before finding themselves in the lead 9-8. Gill flew through the air and slammed the ball down for a kill to put Marshall up 12-10. After the Lady Panthers knotted it back up at 12, Ellenburg tipped it over the net to give the lead back to Marshall. Midlothian called its first timeout of the night as Marshall led 15-12. After the timeout, the ball bounced way up the air on Midlothian’s side of the net and fell between two Lady Panthers to give Marshall a 16-12 lead. Midlothian closed the gap and tied it up at 17. The two teams went back and forth and were tied up when Marshall won a battle at the net to take a 22-21 lead. The next three points went to Midlothian to put the Lady Panthers one point away from winning set two. That point came with a server into the net to give Midlothian the 25-23 win.
Game three started off with a kill from Hill. The next two points went to went to Midlothian but Marshall managed to jump to a 5-2 lead and held an 11- 8 lead before the Lady Panthers tied it back up at 12-12. Moments later, Marshall called timeout trailing 20-17 and scored the first point after the timeout. A Marshall serve landed just out of bounds to put Midlothian one point away from winning the set. Marshall was unable to return a hit and that gave the Lady Panthers the 25-21 win to punch their ticket to the third round and ended the Lady Mavs’ season.