After a week of practice in the books for Marshall’s volleyball team, the Lady Mavs are slated to open up the season tonight at home against Jacksonville.
“I was really worried coming back from the summer because we just kind of had a relaxed vibe this summer for some of our gals,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “We’re working on our fundamentals. We’re still keeping our level of discipline but at the same time keeping it fun so that our athletes want to come. We’re making that transition into the season so that our level of focus transfers into, ‘Ok, now it’s actually season time.’ Our athletes handled it way better than I thought they would. It was a good week an we’re all really excited. It’s going by so fast.”
Last year saw the Lady Mavs make the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. They hope to return in 2021 as they’re led by returning players such as Isabella Emery who had 127 digs, 11 aces and a 94-percent serve average a year ago. Caitlyn Ellenburg is coming off a season in which she had 223 assists, 122 digs and 30 kills. Mahogani Wilson had a hitting percentage of .173 to go along with a 37-percent kill rate and 19 blocks.
The Lady Mavs will go up against a Jacksonville squad led by Ashley Freeney, Kristen Gonzalez, Tacarra Foremen and others.
Today’s game against Jacksonville is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start time.