Marshall’s softball team returned to district play Tuesday night after hosting its own tournament but the Lady Mavs came up empty in a 9-0 loss to the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers. The Lady Mavs now own an overall record of 6-4-2 and a district record of 1-1.
Marshall had four base-runners on the night, two of which were walked while Caitlyn Ellenburg and Wendy Esquivel came away with the team’s only two hits. Nana Venches threw 105 pitches, allowing eight runs on six hits, striking out four batters and walking another six. Ellenburg allowed one run on three hits on one error.
Mount Pleasant’s Carson Zachry went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Jalissa Alvarez went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Paris Beard finished the day 2-for-3 with one RBI. Bre-Asia Hargrave earned the win from the circle as she pitched all five innings, tossed 79 pitches and allowed just two hits in the shutout.
The Lady Mavs will look to return to win column Friday when they play host to the Texas High Tigers. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. Mount Pleasant will hit the road to take on the Pine Tree Lady Pirates Friday at 4:30 p.m.