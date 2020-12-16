Tuesday night was the start of district play for the Marshall girls basketball team as it defeated Pine Tree 49-33 to give the Lady Mavs a 1-0 district record and the Lady Pirates an 0-1 record against district opponents.
Katelynn Jones was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. Next in line was Are’Anna Gill with 11. Serenity Jackson, Jordan Terry and Asia Smith all scored four points each. Layla Smith scored three points while Diamond Smith and Jakairi Blackwell each tossed in two points.
D’Karia Woodard led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 12 points. Right behind her was Emari Fluellen with 10. Renee Garrett scored five points while Ryauna Garrett, Jayla Warren and Mariyah Furay all scored two points apiece.
The Lady Pirates got on the board first with a free throw from Fluellen but an and-one from Jones gave the Lady Mavs a 3-1 lead before Gill came up with a steal and went the distance for a layup. Jayla Warren went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line before Woodard dropped in a bucket to tie the game up at 5-5. The lead went back to Marshall when Layla Smith drained a three. Jones added to that lead with a layup, followed by a steal and shot to spread Marshall’s lead to 12-5. Fluellen added a field goal before Gill made two free throws and Terry rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two. Furay scored the final point of the first quarter at the free-throw line to make the score 16-8 in favor of Marshall after the first quarter.
The first points of the second quarter came with 2:51 on the clock when Jones went 1-of-2 from the foul line. Just seconds later, she made another trip to the line where she made both free throws to give her team a 20-8 lead. Gill drained a three moments before Fluellen drained added a three-pointer of her own. Asia Smith scored the final points of the second quarter to give the Lady Mavs a halftime lead of 27-12.
Terry came up with a block that led to a layup from Gill to score the first points of the second half. Woodard’s layup was followed by a layup from Spratling on the other end to make the score 31-15. Pine Tree scored eight straight points to put the Lady Pirates back within eight points. A hook shot from Asia Smith put Marshall back up by double digits and a layup from Jones made the score 35-23 and forced Pine Tree to call timeout. The two teams went scoreless for the remainder of the quarter as Marshall took its 35-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Marshall went a combined 3-for-4 on its next two trips to the free-throw line to make the score 38-25. Garrett hit a layup and long-two as she was fouled. She was unable to add the free throw but Woodard pulled down the rebound and put the shot back to cut Marshall’s lead to 38-29. A pair of free throws from Fluellen made the score 38-31. Jackson came up with a layup to give her team some breathing room and a 40-31 lead with 2:44 left in regulation. After a bucket from Pine Tree to bring Marshall’s lead back to single digits, a bucket from Jordan was followed by a bucket from Jackson to make it a 45-33 lead and forced the Lady Pirates to call timeout with about a minute remaining. Jones nailed two free throws and added a layup to help the Lady Mavs seal up the 49-33 win.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday night when it travels to Sulphur Springs. Pine Tree will have a bye Friday and is set to return to action Tuesday at home against Sulphur Springs.