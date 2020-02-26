It only took four-and-a-half innings for Marshall’s softball to come away with a win over New Diana on Tuesday as the Lady Mavs 10-run ruled the Lady Eagles in a 12-1 final. Marshall now holds an overall record of 6-2.
Adriana Vences got the win from the circle as she pitched five innings, allowing one run on four hits, two walks and struck out 12 batters. Chloe Buchanan and Maycee Griffin each batted 1.000.
Buchanan went 3-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Griffin was 3-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Vences went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Cate Truelove finished the night by going 2-for-3, was walked once, scored two runs and waved in one runner.
Caitlyn Ellenburg was 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and one RBI. Maggie Truelove came up with a hit and scored one run. Liz Palmer had a hit that scored one run and added a run herself.
Madison Sallee was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Kendall Bickerdike went 1-for-3 with a run and one RBI.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action today when they take part in tournament play in White Oak. Their first game is slated for 10:45 a.m.