LONGVIEW – Marshall’s girls basketball team got the end result it was hoping for in Friday night’s district opener on the road with a 49-41 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates. The Lady Mavs now own an overall record of 10-4 and a district record of 1-0.
“I’m pleased we got the win after having a rough two weeks,” Lady Mavs head coach Eric Woods said. “It’s good to get back into the win column and it’s a district win, so any district win, you’re going to take it how you can get it. The good thing is this team still has room for growth. We have a lot of things that we can grow in and get better at and we will. Hats off to Pine Tree. They played well. They continued to fight. They made shots. I’m excited about going forward in district.”
JaKayla Rusk was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. Next in line was Asia Smith with 15. Are’Ane Gill scored five.
Mariyah Furay finished the night with 16 points to lead the Lady Pirates in scoring. Emari Fluellen and C’Nya Day each finished the night with six points.
The Lady Mavs entered the second quarter with a 14-6 lead. Fluellan found Furay for the assist before Day went 2-for-2 from the line and added a field goal to make the score 14-12 in favor of Marshall. Asia Smith’s layup gave the Lady Mavs a little breathing room but the Lady Pirates tied it up thanks to a three and a free throw from Furay. Asia Smith went 1-for-2 at the line to give a 17-16 lead back to Marshall but that lead was short lived. Hallie Smires drained a three before the Lady Pirates went 50 percent on their next two trips to the line. That gave Pine Tree a 21-17 lead. Rusk knocked down a free throw but it was all Pine Tree for the remainder of the first half. A layup from Aaleyan Oliver made the score 25-18 at the half.
Marshall ran the full-court press to start the second half. That allowed Rusk to come away with a steal and a layup. She then tossed in a three from the top of the key to make it a two-point game. Asia Smith drove the lane and banked a shot in off the glass while drawing the foul. That tied the game up at 25 apiece. Furay put the Lady Pirates back in front with a three. Gill cut it down to a one-point game before added a bucket to give Marshall the lead back. The two teams went back and forth as Day tossed in a shot to force another lead change. Fluellan made both her shots to give the Lady Pirates a three-point lead. A pair of layups from Asia Smith gave Marshall a 35-34 lead. Pine Tree tied it up with a free throw before the Lady Mavs played for the last shot of the third quarter. Diamond Smith was fouled and went 1-for-2 from the stripe to give Marshall a 36-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Asia Smith stole the inbounds pass and took it for a layup to score the first points of the fourth quarter. Spratling banked in a shot off the glass before Fluellan did the same on the other end of the court to keep it a three-point game. A couple Marshall steals led to a made bucket from Jackson and another from Asia Smith. That gave Marshall a seven-point lead before the Lady Pirates tacked on a pair of foul shots. Rusk drove the lane and bounced it in off the glass to give Marshall a 47-39 lead. Furay knocked down two free throws before Rusk drained another shot.
