Tuesday night saw Marshall’s girls basketball team travel to Nacogdoches where it scored a season high 54 points to come away with the 54-42 victory.
Both Marshall and Nacogdoches are 2-6 in district play.
“It was a huge confidence booster for our team as a whole because we had several players step up,” Marshall girls head basketball coach Eric Woods said. “Asia Smith and Serenity Jackson were two players who stepped up and not only scored points but were also great defensively. They really helped us get into a rhythm offensively as well.
“I think it was encouraging to have other players step up and make plays. I think it shows we can be a very dynamic team because now, teams can’t just guard Maycee (Griffin) and take her out of the game. It was very encouraging to see some of our other players step up and be aggressive like we’ve been preaching for the last month or so.”
Smith, a freshman, led the team in scoring with 16 points. She also had seven rebounds and two assists. Jackson was next in line in scoring with 11 points and also had a pair of assists and a pair of steals. Kay Jones had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Kamryn Turner had nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“I was very encouraged by the way we executed both offensively and defensively,” Woods added. “We understood they game plan very well but more importantly, I think this game in particular, we were able to take it from not only understanding, but applying it in game. I think our team made a couple adjustments on the fly, which allowed us to play aggressive defensively, to understand how to defend them, even executing on the offensive end, making smarter plays, smarter passes and really sharing the basketball was a key to the game. It got us a lot of open looks and it got us into an offensive rhythm a lot earlier in the game.”
Although the odds aren’t in their favor as of now, Woods is hopeful for a chance to be in the playoffs.
“Currently, we are tied with Nacogdoches for sixth place in district,” he explained. “It looks like we’re only two games out of the fourth sport. So we’re right there, still in the standings with an opportunity to continue fighting for the playoffs.”
The Lady Mavs will return to action Friday night at home against Lufkin.
“Friday night’s game is going to be a huge game,” Woods offered. “Lufkin is a very competitive team. They’ve been playing well all season but more specifically, in district play. They have a lot of variety on their team. They’re good in a lot of different areas, which makes them a very difficult team to prepare for but I think if we continue to build, continue to be aggressive, if we continue to play smart, I think we’ll give ourselves an opportunity to get the win on Friday, which will really help us getting back into the thick of things going into next week, and to continue making a push.”