Marshall’s girls basketball team chipped away at a large deficit Tuesday night but was unable to come away with the win as it fell short to Hudson 45-37. The Lady Mavs are now 9-4 overall while Hudson is 9-10 after the contest.
JaKayla Rusk led the Lady Mavs in scoring with nine points. Serenity Jackson scored eight and Asia Smith had seven.
Kylee Johnson led Hudson in scoring with eight while Abbie Girssom was right behind her with seven and Jasmyne Forney had five.
Rusk went 2-for-2 from the line to score the first points of the night. Smith scored on the possession to give the Lady Mavs a 4-0 lead. Calli Williams put her team on the scoreboard with a free throw. Emma Burgess banked in a shot to make it a one-point game. Kylee Johnson then gave her team its first lead of the night with a long jumper. Caelyn Williams knocked down another shot to put Hudson up 7-4 and force Marshall to call timeout. Asia Smith drove the lane and tossed in a bucket to make the cut Marshall’s deficit to 12-7. The Lady Hornets added a free throw to make the score 13-7 heading into the second quarter.
Moments into the second quarter, Rusk drained a three and followed it up with a two to put Marshall within one point. Seven of the next eight points went to Hudson who built a 26-17 lead. An and-one from Forney gave Hudson the first double-digit lead of the night, 29-19. Jackson knocked down both of her free throws on her next trip to the line to make the halftime score 29-21.
Are’Anna Gill scored the first points of the second half on a layup but the Lady Hornets responded with a three from Kylee Johnson and a two from Caelynn Williams to make the score 34-23. Hudson continued adding to its lead. Abbie Grissom hit back-to-back threes to give the Lady Hornets a 42-24 lead and forced Marshall to call timeout with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter. That was the final bucket of the quarter as Hudson brought its 18-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Rusk scored the first points of the fourth quarter and Turner added a free throw. That made the score 42-27. Smith came up with a steal and layup to add two points. Jackson threw up a floater that hit nothing but net to make it an 11-point game. Hudson added a free throw before Rusk went back to the line where she went 2-for-2 to make it a 10-point game. Smith threw up a shot that bounce around the rim and fell in to put the Lady Mavs within single digits. Alyssa Helton made both foul shots to make it an eight-point game but the Lady Hornets tacked on the final point at the free-throw line to seal up the 45-37 win.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Friday when they begin district play at Pine Tree. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.