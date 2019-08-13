Marshall’s volleyball team got the home opener it wanted with a three-game sweep of New Diana with scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 26-24 on Tuesday.
Caitlyn Ellenburg had 20 assists and Jordan Terry had nine kills.
“I was telling them they needed to be aggressive,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Green said when asked what she was telling her players when they were in the midst of a comeback in game three. “In the first two sets, we were really aggressive then we started going back to being comfortable. So then they came out and started winning different sets, getting after the ball and doing what they needed to do. We were able to hold our serves and we didn’t miss any in the pressured situation.”
The win gave Marshall an overall record of 4-4.
New Diana scored first but the Lady Eagles hit the ball out of bounds to put the Lady Mavs on the board. The next five points went to New Diana to give the Lady Eagles a 6-2 lead. The Lady Mavs chipped away and found themselves down by one. The Lady Eagles were unable to handle a serve by Kaylea Page as Marshall tied up the game. That was followed by a pair of points in Marshall’s favor, giving the Lady Mavs a 9-7 lead before a kill from Mia Dunaway made it 9-7. The two teams exchanged points before Marshall took a 12-8 lead.
New Diana took its turn to make a run at a comeback as it cut the lead to 13-12. Terry slammed the ball to the other side of the net as the Lady Eagles were unable to return it. That led Marshall to a three-point lead. A kill from New Diana’s Zoey Leach cut Marshall’s lead to 16-14. That was followed by a pair of points from New Diana as Marshall took a timeout with the score knotted up at 16-16. Following the timeout, Marshall jumped out on top, 20-17, forcing New Diana to take its first timeout.
New Diana took its second timeout as the Lady Mavs led 23-18. A block by Terry put Marshall just one point away from winning game one. The Lady Eagles added a pair of points but Marshall finished the deal to win game one 25-20.
Like in game one, the Lady Eagles scored first. They took a 3-0 lead before Marshall got on the scoreboard. A New Diana serve sailed out of bounds to make the score 4-2. The next three points belonged to New Diana as it took a 7-2 lead. Moments later, the Lady Mavs continued its comeback and tied the game up at 10-10. Raela Spratling’s kill then gave the Lady Mavs an 11-10 lead as New Diana called timeout. Following the timeout, New Diana cut the lead to one and eventually tied it up at 16 apiece before taking a 17-16 lead. A point from Dunaway tied up at 17 each. A few moments later, Terry’s point gave the Lady Mavs a 19-18. The ball bounced in favor of Marshall for the next two points, forcing New Diana to call timeout with a 21-18 score. Another ball hit by New Diana bounced out of bounds to put Marshall just one point from winning game two.
Marshall’s next serve went out, making the score 24-20. Jordan hit the ball over the net as the Lady Eagles were unable to return it. That sealed up the 25-20 win for Marshall.
Marshall was unable to return the opening serve, giving New Diana the first lead for the third straight game. The ball went back and forth between either side of the net before eventually landing in favor of Marshall, making it 1-1.
Marshall then tied and took a 3-1 lead before New Diana added a pair of points to tie it up then took a 4-3 lead. A point from Kitana King tied it up at 5 and moments later, Dunaway tied it up at 6.
The two teams continued to go back and forth, tying and taking the lead. New Diana built a decent lead before a kill from Terry cut her team’s deficit to 12-10. That was followed up by New Diana taking a 15-10 lead. A point from Dunaway cut it to three and the Lady Mavs added another point to cut it to 19-16, forcing the Lady Eagles to call timeout.
A point from Emily Ellenburg cut it to 20-19. New Diana added a point before the ball bounced off the ceiling and on New Diana’s side of the court to cut the lead to just one point. Marshall added the next po
int as well to make tie it up at 21 apiece. The Lady Eagles hit the next ball out of bounds to give the lead back to Marshall, 22-21. New Diana tied it up at 22 before taking a 23-22. A serve into the net gave Marshall the next point and tied it up at 23. The Lady Eagles were unable to return Dunaway’s hit as the Lady Mavs were one point away from winning the match. That forced another New Diana timeout as Marshall led 24-23.
The game point was going to have to wait as New Diana tied it up at 24. Marshall was able to score the next two points to complete the sweep of the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Mavs took on New Harmony after New Harmony went head to head with New Diana. See Thursday’s sports section for further coverage of the action.