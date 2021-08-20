Marshall’s volleyball team came away with another three-game sweep when it played host to Tyler and defeated the Lady Lions 25-18, 25-12, 25-22. The Lady Mavs now own a record of 8-4. Tyler is now 2-9.
“It was close,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said of the final set. “It was good though. We took care of business and got the win. I’m proud of the girls.”
Marshall’s Mahogani Wilson had seven kills and two solo blocks. Emily Hill had five kills and one solo block. Claire Abney came away with four kills as Mia Dunaway had three.
A hit into the net gave Tyler an early 1-0 lead but Wilson knotted up the score with a kill. The two teams were tied 2-2 before Marshall broke away and scored the next six points to take an 8-2 lead. Tyler’s Takaisha Hunter came away with the next point but that was followed by four straight points before the Lady Lions called timeout, trailing the Lady Mavs 12-3. The first point after the timeout went to Marshall but Hunter slammed the ball down for a pair of kills but that was only enough to put the Lady Lions within 10 points. Wilson’s point led to the Mavs taking an 18-8 lead. A few plays later, Hunter’s kill put Tyler back within single digits. A few more bounces went in Tyler’s favor, putting the Lady Lions within six points, 19-13. Makayla Taylor added a kill of her own to keep it a six-point game. The Lady Lions kept at it and narrowed the gap to four points before Wilson’s kill put the Lady Mavs just two points away from the win. The ball sailed out of bounds in favor of Marshall, leaving the Lady Mavs just one point away from the win. That final point came as Tyler hit it out of bounds, giving Marshall the 25-18 win in the first set.
The Lady Mavs jumped to an early 3-0 lead before Amaya Moon put Tyler on the scoreboard and Maniya Simpson followed that up with a point to put the Lady Lions within a point. A point by Caitlyn Ellenburg occurred between a pair of aces from Abney, forcing Tyler to call timeout as Marshall led 7-2. Marshall continued adding to its lead and found itself in front 14-3. Four straight points went in Tyler’s favor to cut Marshall’s lead to 15-7. Moments later, a block at the net cut Marshall’s lead back down to single digits. A point from Abney and an ace from Dunaway gave Marshall its double-digit lead back and soon found its way to one point away from win where it sealed up the 25-12 victor in set two.
A block at the net gave Marshall a 3-0 lead in set three before Tyler was able to string together points and cut Marshall’s lead to 6-5. A couple plays later, Marshall was unable to return Dyniste Lacy’s serve as the score was knotted up at 7-7. Marshall began to pull away as a pair of kills from Dunaway gave the Lady Mavs an 11-8 lead. Moon added a kill before a Tyler serve sailed out of bounds. Simpson tipped the ball over the net to make it a three-point game again. The score was 16-14 before Marshall launched a ball out of bounds and that led to Tyler tying the game up at 16 apiece. Marshall avoided giving Tyler the lead and came away with the four straight points. Hill’s hit gave Marshall a 20-16 lead and force the Lady Lions to call timeout. The first three points after the timeout went to Tyler to cut the lead to 20-19. The next point went to Marshall but Tyler scored yet again to bring it back to one point. A hit by Marshall sent the ball out of bounds and knotted the game up at 21-21. The two teams went back and forth as Marshall found itself in the lead 23-22. Wilson slammed it down for another kill to put her team just one point away from the three-game sweep. Tyler hit the ball into the net to give Marshall the final point as the Lady Mavs won the third set, 25-22, sealing up the three-game sweep.
The Lady Mavs will be off Tuesday and back in action when they compete in tournament play in Athens Friday.