Marshall’s volleyball team defeated the Longview Lady Lobos at home Friday evening in a three-game sweep with scores of 25-18, -25-14, 25-22. Mahogani Wilson head 13 kills and two blocks. Caitlyn Ellenburg had six aces and 28 assists. Mia Dunaway came away with five kills and four blocks while Isabella Emery had 15 digs. They are slated to return to action Tuesday on the road against Mount Pleasant.

