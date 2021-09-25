Marshall’s volleyball team defeated the Longview Lady Lobos at home Friday evening in a three-game sweep with scores of 25-18, -25-14, 25-22. Mahogani Wilson head 13 kills and two blocks. Caitlyn Ellenburg had six aces and 28 assists. Mia Dunaway came away with five kills and four blocks while Isabella Emery had 15 digs. They are slated to return to action Tuesday on the road against Mount Pleasant.
Lady Mavs sweep Lady Lobos
- Nathan Hague
-
- Updated
- Comments
Nathan Hague
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.