BECKVILLE — Marshall’s volleyball team returned on Tuesday to the court for its first game after coming in second place in its home tournament but the Lady Mavs were unable to get a win as they were swept on the road by the Beckville Ladycats in straight sets, 25-19, 25-17, 28-26.
Mahogani Wilson led the Lady Mavs in kills with seven and had two blocks. Caitlyn Ellenburg was right behind her with six kills and Isabella Emery had 15 digs.
Beckville (27-4) allowed only Marshall to force two ties — each of them coming in early in the first and second set.
Avery Morris had a match-high 13 kills and eight digs, Rivers had 12 kills and 10 digs, and Amber Harris had 11 kills and seven digs to lead the way for Beckville.
Aubrey Klingler had a pair of kills, four digs and three aces, Karissa McDowell and Laney Jones each had six digs, while Sophie Elliott had 10 digs and dished out a match-high 35 assists.
“We identified different things throughout the game that Marshall was trying to run with their offense,” Beckville coach Cherry Downs said. “We were able pick up those and see improvement in our defense.
It seemed things were going to go completely smooth for the Ladycats as they built a 9-4 lead in the third set, but the Lady Mavericks refused to go away quietly. Marshall won seven of the next eight points, forcing Downs to call her first timeout of the match.
Marshall (15-8) kept on building moment and built the lead up to as many as five at 16-11. Trailing by three points, Beckville got a 19-17 lead on the back of Klingler’s serve where the Ladycats pulled off five-straight points.
In all, the third set featured 11 ties including at 25-25 and 26-26.
The Lady Mavericks kept it tight the rest of the set as Beckville’s next lead of more than one point came on match point when the Ladycats closed out the set 28-26.
Marshall is set to return to action Friday at 4:30 p.m. when it plays host to Lufkin. Beckville will take on Panola County foe Carthage on Friday at 4:30 p.m.