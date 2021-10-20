Marshall’s volleyball team held on to win in five sets on the road against the Longview Lady Lobos Tuesday night with scores of 17-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 15-11. The win gives the Lady Mavs a record of 26-11 overall and 8-2 in district play.
Mahogani Wilson led the Lady Mavs in kills with 14 and added three blocks. Mia Dunaway had nine kills and one block. Isabella Emery had four aces and 20 digs. Claire Abney had 12 digs and 15 assists.
Brayleigh Mitchell had 15 kills and eight digs for the Lady Lobos. Brianna Converse had 14 kills, 12 digs and six aces. Jakayla Morrow had seven kills and two blocks.
I thought we did a really good job despite having an off night play-wise,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “We found a way to be successful. We fought adversity and fought all the way to set five to finish, whereas in the past, we probably would have crumbled after we lost set one but we bounced back set two and we won. We just picked away every chance we could and took advantage of the opportunities in crunch moments. Are’Anna (Gill) especially had some crucial kills that really gave us the momentum in the game, key moments that gave us the opportunity to win last night.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Friday at 4:30 at home against Mount Pleasant for senior night. Longview will take on Pine Tree on the road.