Marshall’s girls basketball team gave the sendoff it wanted for its three seniors – Maycee Griffin, Heaven Woolen and Armani Phillips, as the Lady Mavs defeated the John Tyler Lady Lions in a 38-30 final. Both teams are now 3-10 against district opponents.
Griffin was the game’s leading scorer with 12 points. Asia Smith was next in line with 10. Kamryn Turner tossed in five points while Kay Kay Jones scored four and Trinity Jacobs recorded three points. Lytivia Morrow and Trinity Watts each finished the night with two points.
Makia Moon was the leading scorer for John Tyler as she finished with nine points. Kierstyn Ross was right behind her with eight and Kamara Jackson scored six points. Ellyse Daye tossed in three points while Erriah Johnson scored two and Shiriah Mitchell and Gray each had one point.
Moon picked off a bounce pass and took it the other way for a layup to score the first points of the game. Day threw up a teardrop to give the Lady Lions a 4-0 lead. Smith scored Marshall’s first points of the game with about three minutes left in the first quarter when she tossed in a layup, making it a 4-2 score. After a pair of John Tyler free throws, Smith tacked on two more buckets to tied the game up at 6-6.
The second quarter began with a free throw from Moon to give the Lady Lions a 7-6 lead. Griffin banked in a hook shot down low to give the Lady Mavs their first lead of the night. Griffin then tossed another two points from inside the paint before Spears launched a long pass to Griffin, who added her sixth straight point of the night, giving Marshall a 12-7 lead and forcing John Tyler to call timeout with 5:56 left in the second quarter.
John Tyler combined for 3-of-6 on its next three trips at the foul line to put the Lady Lions within two points. Ross tied it up at 12 on a fast-break layup before a Daye free throw put her team back on top, 13-12. That lead was short lived however, as Smith came up with a field goal on the other end to make it a 14-13 game. Mitchell went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line to make it 14-14 at the half.
Turner scored the first points of the second half to give Marshall a 16-14 lead. After another JT free throw, Griffin banked in another shot in the paint to spread her team’s lead to three points. Jacobs doubled that lead with a three-point from the corner, making it 21-15.
Ross made both shots on her next trip to the free-throw line before draining a three and just like that, Marshall’s lead was down to one point, 21-20. John Tyler regained the lead when Kamara Jackson drained a three. Serenity Jackson then found Smith on the bounce pass for the assist for yet another lead change before Moon gave her team a 25-24 lead and that’s where the two teams headed to the fourth quarter.
Morrow went 1-for-2 from the foul line to tie the game up at 25 apiece. Jones then went 1-for-2 as well to give Marshall a 26-25 lead. Moments later, Griffin drained a three to give Marshall a 31-26 lead. Turner made both her shots from the line before Moon scored from under the basket on the other end.
That made the score 34-30. Jones made a pair of trips to the free-throw line where she went 3-for-4 before Griffin went 1-of-2. That was the final point of the night as the Lady Mavs sealed up the 38-30 win.
Marshall is slated to return to action Tuesday when it travels to Hallsville to take on the Ladycats in a Harrison County rivalry matchup. John Tyler will play host to Lufkin.