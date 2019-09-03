Marshall’s volleyball team is back to winning ways after defeating the Arp Lady Tigers on Tuesday night in four games with scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22. The win gives the Lady Mavs a record of 12-11.
“Not giving up, honestly,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Green said when asked what the key was to pulling out the win.”
Jordan Terry led the Lady Mavs with 14 kills.
Arp got on the scoreboard first but the Lady Mavs were next when the two teams went back and forth exchanging points. The Lady Mavs scored off a block off the net that gave them their first two point lead of the game. The Lady Tigers score the next three points to take a 16-14 lead.
Moments later, a point from Emily Hill tied it up at 16-16. The teams continued to exchange points before Arp was unable to return a serve from Buchanan and that gave Marshall a 22-21 lead and forced the Lady Tigers to call timeout.
After the timeout, Arp tied up but a pair of Marshall points gave the Lady Mavs a 24-22 lead. The next point went to Arp but Marshall finished the first game with a kill to seal up the first game with a 25-23 win.
The second set start off the same way as the first when the Lady Tigers took a 1-0 lead. That lead was short lived as Marshall found its way in front 7-5.
An ace from Truelove was followed by another serve that Arp was unable to return, giving the Lady Mavs a 9-5 lead and forcing Arp to call timeout. Terry added another point before Arp ended Marshall’s scoring streak, making the score 10-6.
The Lady Tigers were climbing their way back in before Emily Ellenburg’s kill gave the Lady Mavs a 16-13 lead. A kill from Mia Dunaway was followed by a pair four straight points for Apr, tying the game at 21-21 and forcing Marshall to call timeout. After the timeout, Arp jumped to a 24-22 lead. The Lady Tigers’ next serve went into the net but they claimed the game two win on the next play, making the final score 25-23.
Arp scored first for the third straight set but Marshall followed that up with the next three points, only to see the Lady Tigers add a couple of their own to tie it up at 3-3. Not long after that, Marshall found itself down 6-3. It didn’t take long for the Lady Mavs to tie it back up and the two teams exchanged points yet again. A kill from Terry lifted the Lady Mavs to a 12-9 lead and forced an Arp timeout. Marshall continued to build its lead and spread it 22-15. The Lady Tigers chipped away at Marshall’s down to 22-20 and forced the Lady Mavs to call timeout. After the timeout, the Lady Mavs took a 24-22 lead to be one point away from winning the set. The next point went in favor of Arp. The Lady Mavs got the final point they needed from Jordan as they took the game-three victory, 25-23.
The Lady Mavs found themselves down 2-0 early in game four but a kill from Emily Ellenburg was followed by a hit off Arp sailing out of bounds to make the score 2-2. A pair of kills led to Marshall taking a 5-4 lead. Moments later, a point from Terry gave her team an 18-14 lead. The two teams were neck and neck before Marshall took a 24-22 lead and finished with a 25-22 win to seal up the match.