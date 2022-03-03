After falling short in their first game of their home tournament to Atlanta in a 12-3 final, the Marshall Lady Mavs followed it up with a 3-3 tie against Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill. Marshall now holds a record of 6-6-2.
“Once again, every game we are getting a little bit better,” Marshall head softball coach Amber Williams said. “We’ve got four more games this weekend to prepare us for district so we’re still trying to work and find the right fit at every position and making sure everybody finds their role where they fit on the team to give us the best chance at success. That’s what we’re still expecting for the rest of the weekend.”
Marshall finished the contest with five hits. Maggie Truelove batted 1.000 by going 3-for-3 with a two singles, a triple and two runs. Caitlyn Ellenburg was 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and one run. Ally Roberson had an RBI single. Bre Theus reached on an error and Ava Burke reached on a walk.
The Lady Devils scored their three hits on six hits. Presley Applegate also batted 1.000. She had a double, two singles and two RBI. Brooklyn Morales was 1-for-3 with a run and a stolen base. Hannah Rhea was walked three times and scored one run. Katie Hart reached on a walk, an error and scored one run. Katie McGregor reached on an error and had one RBI.
A pair of hits and a walk helped the Lady Devils load the bases but a groundball to third base kept the it scoreless heading into the bottom of the first inning.
Truelove swung at the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning for the single but that was followed by three outs as each team remained in search of its first run of the game.
Ellenburg threw her third and fourth strikeouts of the game in the top of the second while the bottom of the second saw Bre Theus reach on an error but a pair of strikeouts prevented Marshall from getting on the scoreboard.
Morales reached on a base hit to lead off the third and Rhea was walked. They both advanced into scoring position. They were both brought home to score on a two-run double from Applegate. Hart reached on an error before Applegate was out at third base. McGregor reached on an error and brought home Hart for the third run. McGregor was tagged out going for second base and that was the final out of the inning.
Truelove came up with her second hit on a one-out single with one out in the bottom of the third. She was brought home on an RBI triple from Ellenburg. Roberson’s RBI single scored Ellenburg. That was the final run of the inning as the two teams entered the fourth inning with the Lady Devils leading 3-2.
Burke was walked and reached second on a sacrifice by DeLaPaz but a strikeout kept Marshall trailing by one run heading into the fifth inning.
Rhea reached on a one-out walk in the top of the fifth. After another strikeout, Applegate singled, putting two runners on base with two outs before a fly ball to centerfield ended the top half of the inning.
Truelove led off the bottom of the fifth with a triple. She was brought home on an RBI sacrifice fly.
The Lady Mavs are slated to be back in action today at 4 p.m. against Lufkin and 7:30 against Chisholm Trail.