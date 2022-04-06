It took not one, but two extra innings to decide a winner on the softball diamond in Tuesday night’s matchup between Texas High and Marshall at Lady Mavs Field but in the long run, despite having given up a 4-0 lead, Marshall came away with the 5-4 walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth.
The Lady Mavs are now 10-14-2 overall and 2-6 in district play.
“Defensively, it was a great game,” Marshall head softball coach Amber Williams said. “We played solid. Out of the nine innings we played, we had one inning with an error and other than that, it was clean the rest of the way through. We finally did the little things right and at the end, we got the result we wanted, we got the win. It was overall a great game and I feel like our kids can actually believe and now have confidence. We can do it if we trust in the process.”
Marshall scored its five runs on eight hits. Maggie Truelove was 1-for-3 with a walk and scored one run. Caitlyn Ellenburg reached on a base hit, an error, and scored two runs, including the walk-off run in the ninth inning. Tierrani Johnson reached on a single, a double, a walk, a fielder’s choice and scored one run. Bri Theus was walked twice and reached on a fielder’s choice. Alyson Roberson reached on a fielder’s choice. Lauren Minatrea went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI. Claire Godwin got the win from the circle where she spent the first five-and-one-third innings, tossing 79 pitches, allowing four runs on nine hits, one walk and striking out four batters. She was relieved by Ellenburg who pitched the remaining three-and-two-thirds innings, throwing 61 pitches, allowing no runs on one hit, three walks and six strikeouts.
Texas High finished the night with 10 hits. Mollie Fisher and Lauren Allred each went 2-for-5. Emma Prince reached on an error, a walk and scored one run. Mallie Lumpkin went 2-for-5 with one run and one RBI. Anna Lee was 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and scored one run. Lizzy Smith reached on a walk that led to a run. Brooklyn Threadgill went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Fisher led off with a single but was thrown out at third on a 5-3-6 double play. A fly ball to centerfield ended the top of the first inning to give Marshall its first at bat of the night.
Truelove led off the bottom of the inning with a full-count base hit. Two batters later, Johnson reached on a fielder’s choice to give the Lady Mavs to runners on base. A strikeout ended the inning as each team was in search of its first run after one inning in the books.
Allred led off the top of the second with a double but was unable to find her way home as the next rhee batters were retired. Marshall drew first blood when Minatrea led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run that sailed over the leftfield wall. That gave Marshall a 1-0 lead heading into the third inning.
Marshall kept Texas High scoreless in the top of the third. Truelove singled to lead off the bottom of the third. She was brought home on an RBI double from Johnson to double Marshall’s lead. Theus reached on a walk and Roberson on a fielder’s choice. That loaded the bases for Marshall but that’s how the Lady Mavs left them at the end of the third, leading 2-0.
Allred singled with two outs in the top of the fourth. Lee joined her on base with a single of her own but Godwin threw her first strikeout to end the top of the fourth.
The next run came in the bottom of the fifth. Johnson was walked and Theus reached on a fielder’s choice as they each advanced into scoring position. They found their way home on an RBI sacrifice from Minatrea to give Marshall a 4-0 lead after five complete innings.
Prince reached base on Marshall’s first error of the night. She was brought home to score the Lady Tiger’s first run on an RBI single from Lumpkin. Lee reached on another error, putting runners on the corners. Smith was walked and that loaded the bases with one out. Gabby Lancaster came in as a courtesy runner for Smith. Lumpkin and Lee were brought home on a two-RBI base hit from Threadgill. That put the Lady Tigers within one run as the Lady Mavs made a pitching change, sending Ellenburg to the circle. Lancaster took advantage of a wild pitch and ran home to the game up at 4-4 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.
With two outs, Ava Burke was hit by a pitch and sent to first base but a 5-3 groundout ended the inning and brought it to the top of the seventh all knotted up at 4 apiece.
Validia Perez reached on a hit-by-pitch before Prince was walked. Rusk made a diving catch on a line drive to second base for the first out. Ellenburg struck out the next batter for the second out. A walk put Lee on first and loaded the bases for the Lady Tigers. Ellenburg then added to her strikeouts, forcing Texas High to leave the bases loaded and giving Marshall a chance to walk it off.
With out on the board, Johnson slapped the ball and sent it down the right-field line as she found her way to first base for a single. Johnson then slid into second for the stolen base. But the next two batters were struck out, sending the game to extra innings.
Threadgill reached on a leadoff walk. Ellenurg struck out the next batter before Burk snagged a line drive just inches above the ground for the second out. Ellenburg then threw a ground ball to first for the final out of the top of the inning to bring it to the bottom of the eighth.
Minatrea led off the bottom of the eighth with a full-count single. Her pinch runner, Molly Skinner, slid head-first into second for the stolen base before another strikeout put the second out of the inning on the scoreboard.
Allred reached in the top of the ninth with a one-out single. The next two batters were retired, sending the game to the bottom of the ninth. Ellenburg popped it up to a pair of Texas High fielders who ran into each other and dropped the ball, allowing Ellenburg to reach on an error. She advanced to third when Johnson was thrown out at first. That gave the Lady Mavs a runner in scoring position with two outs. Theus was walked and made her way to second base. Texas High tried to pick off Theus when a throw from behind the plate down to second base was too high. That allowed Ellenburg to score and score the winning run in walk-off fashion, 5-4.
“I feel like this is the most energy we’ve seen throughout, from everybody,” Williams added. “Everybody got into the game tonight. Everybody came off the bench and we played as a team tonight. It was a good team win all the way around.”
The Lady Mavs have a bye Friday and are slated to return to action Tuesday when they play host to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.