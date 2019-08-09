Marshall’s volleyball team jumped to a 2-0 start when it defeated Cumberland Academy and Troup. The Lady Mavs then lost their first game of the season against Athens in tournament action in Palestine.
The Lady Mavs’ first win came in a two-set match with scores of 26-24, 25-14. Caitlyn Ellenburg had seven assists and two kills. The next win also finished in two sets when the Lady Mavs won 25-16, 25-15. Emily Ellenburg came away with five kills. The they dropped to Athens in three games with scores of 25-15, 21-25, 20-25.
“The first game was a little rough because it was a first real game and we’re young,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Green said. “On the court, we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores but also, we have some juniors playing who are new to varsity and they’re still trying to get used to the faster paced game but I felt like the girls really started to click, especially in the second match against Troup. Caitlyn Ellenburg led the day with 19 assists and Emily Ellenburg actually led the day with 12 kills. That was really good offensively. Chloe Buchanan received a really well game. She was on target almost 75 percent of the time, which is pretty great when you have your libero back there the whole entire game. It was great, I thought we served tough and we were able to take advantage of their out-of-system balls. We still need to work on our movement on the court and we’re still trying to gel with each other and build our chemistry but that will come with the more we play.”
Green added it was good for her girls to play someone other than themselves.
“I think that was really important because in practice we’ve been scrimmaging our JV a lot,” she said. “Our JV is now a closer caliber team to some of the varsity teams we play but it’s still a slower paced game than varsity matches, so it was good for the girls to see different tempo and get to practice against that and hopefully we’ll be able to do a lot more live scrimmaging. Since we have a large varsity squad, we’ll be able to play six-on-six in practice, so that will help too.”
Marshall took on Henderson Friday night and will resume action in the Palestine tournament today.
“We play at 10 a.m. against Grapeland,” Green said. “Either way, we’ll have another match. If we win, we will play at 2 p.m. and if we lost, we’ll play at 3 p.m.”