Marshall’s softball team won its own tournament going 5-1 in tournament play, capping it off with a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Rabbits. Marshall now holds an overall record of 5-3 and own a 1-0 district record.
“It was a great one because they were undefeated in the tournament,” Brent Achorn said after the game about the Rabbits. “Since we’re doing a round-robin, we just wanted to make sure we did it fair because that made us both 5-1 and in a regular tournament, you’d have to play another one to determine a winner so we went by total runs scored and we beat them 34-33 in the tournament, one run. Atlanta is a heck of a team.
“It’s great to give these girls a win going into district and nothing but district left,” Achorn continued. “The tournament season is over, so to give them, they’re coming together and they’re playing their tails off.”
The Lady Mavs finished the game with six hits. Caitlyn Ellenburg went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Maggie Truelove reached on a pair of triples, scored two runs and had one RBI. Emily Ellenburg was 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Maddie Sallee reached on an error and scored one run. Nana Vences earned the win from the circle, allowing one run one two hits and striking out three batters.
Atlanta finished the night with five hits. Madeline Clayton reached on a single and a walk. Jordan Hodge went 1-for-2 with a double. Sabriyah Young reached on a hit-by-pitch and scored one run.
Atlanta went three up, three down in the top of the first inning. Truelove launched the ball to the wall for a one-out triple. She was brought home a few batters later when Roberson reached on an error. That gave Marshall a 1-0 lead. The second walk of the inning put Esquival at first and loaded the bases with two outs for the Lady Mavs. A grounder ended the inning though as the Lady Mavs left all three runners stranded but went into the second inning with a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Rabbits went three up, three down once again. Sallee led off the bottom half of the inning with a walk and advanced to second when Caitlyn Ellenburg singled. They each advanced on a single from Emily Ellenburg to load the bases with two outs. Roberson reached on an error and scored Sallee. Roberson came away with an infield hit and scored Caitlyn Ellenburg to keep the bases loaded and extend the Lady Mavs’ lead. Esquival was walked and that scored Emily Ellenburg.
Clayton singled for Atlanta’s first run of the game with two outs. That was followed by the final out of the inning to keep the Lady Rabbits scoreless.
The bottom of the third saw Sallee reach on an error before being brought home on an RBI double from Caitlyn Ellenburg who found her way to third. She switched places with Truelove who reached third on an her second triple of the night. Truelove ran home from there when Emily Ellenburg grounded out. That gave Marshall a 7-0 lead.
Marshall forced yet another three up, three down in the top of the fourth inning. Marshall then went three up, three down for the first time all game in the bottom half.
With one out and two strikes, Hodge sent the ball to the centerfield wall for a double. Young then reached on a hit-by-pitch. Hamilton was walked and before an Atlanta courtesy runner was tagged out at home. Young was able to cross home plate to give Atlanta its first run of the game. Clayton was tehn walked and that put runners on the corners.
The Lady Mavs will return to action Tuesday when they travel to Mount Pleasant. They will be back home Friday to play host to Texas High.
MARSHALL 5, GRAND SALINE 2: The Marshall Lady Mavericks fell behind 2-1 after two innings, but scored a pair of runs in the third and fourth frames to rally for a 5-2 win over Grand Saline.
Caitlyn Ellenburg doubled, singled and scored twice from the leadoff spot for Marshall. Madison Sallee had two hits, Adriana Vences two RBI and Margaret Truelove and Kylie Coleman an RBI apiece for Marshall.
Emily Ellenburg struck out three, walked three and gave up two earned runs in three innings for the pitching win. Caitlyn Ellenburg fanned three with one walk in two scoreless innings.