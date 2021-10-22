Marshall’s volleyball played its final home game of the year where it came away with a four-set win on Senior Night over the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers with scores of 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16. The Lady Mavs are now 26-11 and 8-2 in district play.
Mahogani Wilson had 13 kills and three blocks while Mia Dunaway had 11 kills and one blocks and Emily Hill had 11 kills.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action for their final district game against Texas High Tuesday in Texarkana. Mount Pleasant will travel to Pine Tree to take on the Lady Pirates.