Marshall’s softball team started off its season on the right foot with a 1-0 record Tuesday night with an 11-8 win over Atlanta.
Liz Palmer batted 1.000 in her season debut as a senior, going 3-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Maggie Truelove went 3-for-4 with two runs. Adriana Vences also batted 1.000 as she went 2-for-2, was walked twice, had two RBI and scored three runs. Caitlyn Ellenburg was 2-for-4 and scored one run. Cate Truelove went 1-for-3 with one walk, two runs and one RBI.
Maycee Griffin finished by going 1-for-3 with one walk and two runs. Vences earned the win from the circle as she threw 102 pitches in four-and-two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on two hits, walking three batters and striking out seven. Ellenburg threw 26 pitches in two innings where she allowed two runs on two hits, one walk and struck out two batters.
Leadoff batter Dani Arrerdondo went 3-for-4 and scored one run for the Lady Rabbits. Sab Young went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs. Syd Davis had one hit, two walks and scored three runs.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action in tournament play in Carthage today. Their next home game is slated for Tuesday when they play host to New Diana.