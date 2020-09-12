A week of volleyball practice is in the books for the Marshall Lady Mavericks who, among other 5A and 6A schools, were allowed to begin practicing this past Monday. Head coach Kayla Allen says so far, so good.
“The girls are getting after it,” Allen said. “They’ve been working since March and they finally have something to look forward to but we’re finally excited to be back.”
Allen added, so far, there are no major surprises and when asked what the main focus of the first week was, she said, “Really just our flow within the game, being one piece and not six on the court. That has really been our focus.”
So far, the Lady Mavs have managed to stay healthy.
“We haven’t had any injuries and we’ve had nobody sick, so it’s been really good,” she said. “Hopefully it stays this way.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to play their first game on Tuesday night.
“We’re home against Gilmer so that will be the first time that we play in our new (renovated) gym,” Allen said. “It’s going to be senior night to make sure we get it in.”
The Lady Mavs will honor their six seniors and game the varsity game is slated for 6:30 p.m.