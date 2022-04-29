Elysian Fields’ softball team saw its season come to an end Thursday night when it lost to top-ranked Hughes Springs in a 17-0 final. The Lady Jackets end the season with an overall record of 18-15 while the Lady Mustangs advance to the next round with an overall record of 23-3-1.
“We lost some key seniors last year so I think this team did a great job of figuring out its own identity, kids stepping up into roles they needed to fill,” Elysian Fields head softball coach Lexi Commander said. “We only had one senior (Kelsey O’Brien) and I think she’s done a great job of being a leader and trying to just be a role model by example. I think she had a great night tonight. I was just proud of them because they never hung their heads. They cheered on their teammates. They tried to stay positive. That’s one of the best teams in the region. You just can’t take anything away from a team like that. Once we kind of settled down, I think we did a good job of not giving up and trying to just have fun and support each other through it.”
Elysian Fields came away with three hits. Corrisa McPhail reached on a walk. Kelsey O’Brien went 2-for-2 with a walk. Gracey Struwe and Morgan Shaw each went 1-for-2. Trista Bell reached on a walk.
Hughes Springs scored 17 runs on 15 hits. Emma McKinney batted 1.000 and was a double away from a cycle as she scored three runs. Grace Pippin had a double, single, reached on a hit-by-pitch and scored three runs. Karmen Searcy went 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBI. Presley Richardson and Hailey Crews went a combined 2-for-3 with three runs. Jacee Short and Hannah Abernathy two runs in the five-hole. Riley Lowery reached on a single, a fielder’s choice and scored two runs. Madison Heller reached on an error and scored one run. Annie Stonesifer had a triple, two RBI and one run. Cali Freeman had one hit and one RBI.
The top of the first inning saw O’Brien reach on a walk before Struwe and Shaw each singled, loading the bases for the Lady Jackets but that’s how there left as the Elysian Fields was unable to draw first blood.
Hughes Springs batted around in the bottom of the first as the first eight runners not only got on base but found their way home to score. McKinney singled and was brought home on an RBI double from Pippin who was brought home on an RBI single from Searcy. Searcy and Richardson each reached and were brought home on two-RBI double from Short. Lowery reached on a fielder’s choice as Short found her way home. Heller got on base with an error and that set up Stonesifer’s two-RBI triple. Stonesifer reached home on an RBI grounder from Freeman. That was the first out of the inning as it went back to the top of the order. McKinney’s triple was followed by a hit-by-pitch to put Pippin on base. They were each brought home on a two-RBI single from Searcy who found who way home on an RBI sacrifice fly from Short. That gave the Lady Mustangs an 11-0 lead after one complete inning.
Elysian Fields went three up, three down in the top of the second as Lowery third and fourth strikeouts.
It only took three pitches for the Lady Jackets to get the first two outs on the Lady Mustangs in the bottom of the inning but Freeman and McKinney got on with base hits. EF kept Hughes Springs scoreless in the inning with a groundout.
O’Brien reached on a one-out single but the next two batters went down on strikeouts.
Richardson reached on a fielder’s choice in the bottom half before Short got on with a single. A bases-clearing hit scored the two runners to give the Lady Mustangs a 14-0 lead after three innings.
The top of the fourth saw the Lady Jackets go three up, three down, all on strikeouts.
McKinney sent the ball over the wall for a solo home run in bottom of the fifth inning. Pippin followed that up with a single. Shae’Leigh Johnson grounded out but scored Pippin. Hailey Crews and Alyssa Baxter were each walked. Claira Robinson’s RBI gave the Lady Mustangs the final run of the game as they sealed up the 17-0 win to advance to the next round.
Commander added despite the early exit, she’s hopeful the playoff experience will give her squad something to build on in the upcoming years.
“It’s valuable,” she offered. “This is why you don’t want to be fourth because you’re matched up with a great team like Hughes Springs but at the same time you just want to get in because you never know what can happen. We have everybody but one coming back and hopefully this will give them that little taste of what it’s like and want to push through and be a little better next year so we can get a round or two deeper.”