LONGVIEW – After finishing in second place in the Athens tournament this past weekend, Marshall’s volleyball team was unable to come away with a win on the road against Spring Hill as it was swept by the Lady Panthers with scores of 29-27, 25-22, 27-25.
Mahogani Wilson led the Lady Mavs in kills with 13. Isabella Emery had 17 digs and two aces.
Carolann Bowles led Spring Hill with 16 kills and one ace. Natalie Fisher had 13 kills and Mia Traylor had three aces.
Marshall jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before Caron put the Lady Panthers on the scoreboard. The ball continued to bounce in Marshall’s favor and gave the Lady Mavs a 6-1 lead but the Spring Hill strung together some points. An ace from Erin Gregson and a kill from Bowles gave the Lady Panthers their first lead of the night, 7-6. Moments later, the Lady Panthers were unable to return Caitlyn Ellenburg’s serve and that gave Marshall a 14-10 lead. Shortly after that, a block at the net gave spread the lead to 16-11 and forced Spring Hill to call the first timeout of the game. Marshall took its turn to call timeout as Spring Hill narrowed the gap. A point from Bowles made the score 19-17.
After the timeout, Wilson slammed the ball down for a kill before a block at the net by Abby Caron led to the Lady Panthers cutting Marshall’s lead to 20-19. Bowles then sent the ball over the net for a point to knot it back up at 20-20. A point from Ellenburg made the score 22-20 and forced Spring Hill to call its second timeout. After the teams huddled, a battle at the net went in favor of Marshall before the Lady Mavs advanced to just one point away from winning the first game. Spring Hill didn’t make it easy for that to happen though as they knotted it up at 24-24. The next two points were split, leaving the game deadlocked at 25 apiece. Marshall was unable to return Carli Manasse’s serve but the next point fell in favor of the Lady Mavs. The two teams continued to go back and forth but a ball hit by Marshall went out of bounds as Spring Hill took the first set 29-27.
A kill from Bowles gave the Lady Panthers the first lead of the second set but Wilson quickly evened up the score and put Marshall in front with a pair of points. An ace by Claire Abney made the score 3-1. After a couple points from Ellenburg, Mia Dunaway slammed it down for a kill. That led to a 7-3 Marshall lead and a Spring Hill timeout. The Lady Panthers put together a run of four straight points to tie it up at 7-7. Once again, the two teams went back and forth exchanging points before Spring Hill took a 15-11 lead and forced Marshall to call timeout. Marshall dug itself out of a hole and tied the game up once again, 17-17 but was unable to take the lead as the Lady Panthers scored the next two points. Fisher came up with a couple points to make the score 23-20 and force Marshall to call another timeout. After the timeout, Dunaway slammed it down for a kill but that was followed by a kill from Fisher to put Spring Hill one point away from the win. The Lady Panthers got that win with a kill from Bowles, as they took a 2-0 lead.
Wilson slammed the ball down for a kill to score the first point of the third set. The next five points went in favor of the Lady Panthers before another Wilson kill made the score 5-2. Marshall trailed 7-3 before climbing its way back. A kill from Abney made the score 9-8 and another kill from Wilson tied it up at 9-9. Marshall struggled returning Spring Hill’s serves and fell behind 14-10 before another kill from Wilson made the score 14-10 and put the ball back into the Lady Mavs’ possession. Marshall and Spring Hill were neck-and-neck. Wilson threw it down for a kill to tie it up at 20 before Ellenburg gave the Lady Mavs the 21-20 lead and forced Spring Hill to call timeout. Bowles added another kill to her stats after the timeout and that led to Spring Hill jumping back into the lead, 22-21.
A couple plays later, the two teams exchanged points to knot it back up at23. The ball then sailed out of bounds in favor of Spring Hill to put the Lady Panthers just one point away from the three-game sweep. That was put on hold, however, as the ball was hit into the net to give the point to Marshall. The tables were flipped after Dunaway’s kill kept the Lady Mavs alive and put them in front but the Spring Hill was able to score consecutive points and win the third set with a final score of 27-25 as the Lady Panthers completed the three-game sweep.
“We’ve just got to do a better job of finishing,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said after the game. “We were up by six in that first set but weren’t able to get the win. There were a lot of positives though. I’m proud of how the girls fought all three games. There are a lot of positives to take from tonight.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Friday when they host tournament action. Their first game is set for a 2 p.m. start in pool play against Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill. Spring Hill will take on Longview in a Whitehouse Tournament starting today.