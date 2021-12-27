HALLSVILLE – Elysian Fields’ girls basketball team dropped its first two games in the Fidelity Holiday Classic in Hallsville with a loss to Kilgore and a 51-7 loss to the Atlanta Lady Rabbits.
Atlanta’s Alley Jefferson led the game in scoring with 17 points. Next in line was Makaylin King who scored 14. Carlajah Adger tossed in seven points and Kym Sheppard scored six. Dess Webster, Janisha Fields and Sabriyah Young all scored two points each. Damiyah Alexander finished the game with one point.
Bailey Smith and Savannah Sipes each recorded three points for the Lady Jackets while Camryn Lovell came away with one point.
The Lady Rabbits won the opening jump ball and that led to a three from Jefferson to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead. Atlanta continued piling adding to its lead and made it a 14-0 score. Sipes put the Lady Jackets on the scoreboard with a shot from beyond the arc to make it 14-3. A shot from Adger and a pair of shots from King gave the Lady Rabbits a 20-3 lead after one quarter.
Just like the first quarter, the second quarter started off with a three from Jefferson. That gave Atlanta a 20-point lead. Bailey Smith knocked down a jumper to make the score 30-6. Three Atlanta trips to the free-throw line and a three from Jefferson made the score 37-6 at the half.
King scored the first point of the second half with a free throw moments before scoring from under the basket. With about 30 seconds left in the quarter, King stole an inbounds pass and took it for a layup. That made the score 42-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
Lovell went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line to score the first point of the fourth quarter. Jefferson drained a three from the top of the key. A layup from Adger gave Atlanta a 40-point lead. Fields rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two points. Adger scored on another layup for the final points of the game, making the final 51-7.
Elysian Fields is slated to return to action at 10:30 today against Hallsville Purple and at 3 p.m. against Hallsville’s varsity. Atlanta will take on Tyler Heat at 1:30 p.m.