Marshall’s softball team was unable to wrap up the Elysian Fields tournament with a win when it fell to the Atlanta Lady Rabbits in a 6-1 final. The Lady Mavs now hold an overall record of 15-5.
The Lady Mavs allowed six runs on 11 hits while coming away with one run on nine hits. Maggie Truelove went 2-for-3 and scored the team’s only run of the day. She was brought home by her sister, Cate Truelove, who was 2-for-3 with one RBI on the day. Caitlyn Ellenburg finished 2-for-3. Adriana Vences, Chloe B
uchanan and Maycee Griffin all accounted for one hit each. Vences also reached base on a walk and a hit by pitch while Liz Palmer reached on two hit-by-pitches. Wendy DeLaPaz reached on a hit-by pitch as well.
The Lady Mavericks are slated to return to action Tuesday when they open up district play against the John Tyler Lady Lions at home before playing host to Hallsville Friday night. First pitch for both games is slated for 6:30 p.m.