TYLER — Hallsville’s softball team saw its leadoff batter single before scoring the first run of the final game the Regional Quarterfinals Saturday but the Forney Lady Rabbits scored nine unanswered runs to defeat the Ladycats 9-1.
Hallsville’s season ends with a final record of 24-10-1 while Forney advances to the fourth round with an overall record of 29-7-2.
“They did awesome, coming back, going to round three and coming in with young pitcher, then Danyelle (Molina) getting injured and then being able to come back and help out at the end – just their fight,” Hallsville head softball coach Kayla Whatley said. “These seniors, I’m going to miss. They’re a huge part of our team. They’ve been excellent. They’ve been excellent leaders, players, everything. I’m very proud of them. This team has been through a lot of adversity. You know it’s going to come to an end eventually, win or loss and you never want it to come to an end like that but I’m so proud of them for everything they’ve accomplished this year.”
Hallsville’s run came on six hits. Mallory Pyle went 2-for with one run. Makayla Menchue was 1-for-3. Jeryn Nelson was 2-for-3. Kammie Walker was 1-for-2. Lily Soto reached on a walk. Hope Miles started the game in the circle for Hallsville where she threw 49 pitches in two innings, allowing six runs on four hits, six errors and three walks. She was relieved by Molina who threw the final four innings, throwing 77 pitches, allowing three runs on eight hits, three errors, one walk and struck out two batters.
Cailey Slade was the winning pitcher for the Lady Rabbits. She threw all seven innings for the second straight game, tossing 71 pitches, allowing just one run on six hits, one error, one walk and struck out two batters. Forney finished the day with 12 hits. Chloe Good was 2-for-4 with one run and two RBI. Emma Boren was 2-of-4 with one RBI. Abby Long was 3-for-3. Rylie Harris was 1-for-3 with two runs. Slade was 2-for-2 with three RBI. Jaden Thrasher was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Tatum Walker scored one run. Elisabeth Grethey scored three runs as a courtesy runner and Perla Herrera added two more runs.
Pyle led the game off with a single. She was brought home on an RBI sacrifice from Nelson to give the Ladycats the first lead of the game. The bottom half saw the Lady Rabbits go three up, three down in the bottom half as the Ladycats led 1-0 after one complete inning.
Hallsville went three up, three down in the top of the second inning. Harris and Slade were each walked in the bottom before Forney scored four runs in the bottom half. Long, Harris, Slade and Waller all reached base and that led the Lady Rabbits taking a 4-1 lead.
Long reached on a hit-by-pitch and Harrison on a fielder’s choice. They were each brought home on a two-RBI double from Slade to give Forney a 6-1 lead heading into the fourth inning.
Nelson and Walker came up with back-to-back hits with one out in the fourth inning but the next two batters were retired, leaving Hallsville to trail by five runs. Good singled with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. She was brought home on an RBI single fro Boren. That gave Forney a 7-1 lead.
Slade led off with a walk in the bottom of the fifth. The next two batters were retired before Newville singled to score Herrera, Slade’s courtesy runner.
Long singled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Harris followed that up with a single of her own. Slade’s RBI single scored Long’s courtesy runner. That put Forney up 9-1 as Hallsville had one last chance to keep its season alive in the seventh inning. The Ladycats were unable to do that as they went three up, three down in the top of the seventh inning as the Lady Rabbits punched their ticket to the next round.
Late Friday
HALLSVILLE 1, FORNEY 0: TYLER — Hallsville scored the lone run of the game in the top of the second, and the Ladycats stayed alive in the Class 5A playoffs with a 1-0 win over Forney on Friday.
The series is schedule to conclude today at 1 p.m. back at Tyler Legacy High School. Forney won the opening game on Wednesday, 9-2.
In Friday’s game, the Ladycats scored in the second when Kammie Walker singled, moved to third on a bunt by Hope Miles and waltzed home on Addison Dollahite’s double to left.
Walker had two hits, and Lily Soto, Jaryn Nelson, Makayla Menchue and Sara Houston all chipped in with singles for Hallsville.
Miles went the distance in the circle, striking out two, walking two and scattering seven hits.
Cailey Slade fanned seven with no walks and one earned run allowed in the loss for Forney. Kyler Sanders and Rylie Harris had two hits apiece.