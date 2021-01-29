Marshall’s girls basketball team was unable to send of its seniors with a win as they fell to the Texas High Lady Tigers on senior night with a 56-46 final. The Lady Mavericks season comes to an end with a final record of 5-7 in district play while the Lady Tigers now own a district record of 8-4.
Michaela Halland led the Lady Mavericks in scoring with nine points. Are’Anna Gill was right behind her with eight as Serenity Jackson and Katelynn Jones each finished the night with six points. Trinity Jacobs and Asia Smith recorded five points apiece. Jordan Terry dropped in four points and Alyssa Helton scored three.
Ashantin Northcross was the game’s leading scorer with 12 points, followed immediately by Amari Morrison with 11. Ashlyn Stiger scored nine and Jalyn Golette tossed in eight points. Anna Shults and Cashlin Gooden each came away with five points. Delana Augustus recorded four points and Emma Prince had two.
Gill dished it off to Jacobs who scored the first points of the night. Golette scored her team’s first points of the night to tie the game up at 2-2. Texas High’s next possession ended in a bucket from Stiger to give Texas High its first lead. The Lady Mavs jumped back in front with buckets from Gill and Terry but the Lady Tigers came storming back. A bucket from Golette and two buckets from Augustus gave Texas High a 10-6 lead. Jackson cut Marshall’s lead in half as the two teams went back and forth exchanging buckets. Helton went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line before Jacobs knocked down a three from the corner right before the buzzer sounded to make the score 16-14 entering the second quarter.
Golette scored the first four points of the second quarter to make the score 20-14. Northcross added a free throw and a two before Haaland knocked down a jumper. That made the score 23-16. Northcross added another shot before Terry banked in a shot from down low on the end of the court. Jones then received the ball at the top of the key where she launched the ball into the net for three points. Gooden repaid the favor by draining a three of her own, giving the Lady Tigers a halftime lead of 28-21.
Jones went 1-of-2 from the foul line before Morrison added a two. Haaland hit a free throw and Jones made both her shots on her next trip to the stripe. A free throw and a field goal gave Texas High a 33-26 lead. A three from Shults spread the lead to double digits. The Lady Tigers scored six straight points before Haaland knocked down a jumper. Texas High scored the final three points of the third quarter to enter the fourth quarter with a 47-31 lead.
Haaland scored the first two points of the fourth quarter before Gill added two free throws. Asia Smith and Jacobs each came away with a pair of points moments before Gill found Jackson for the assist. Texas High added a free throw before Asia Smith banked it in off the glass for two. After a pair of free throws from Northcross, Gill added a layup and Haaland added the final point from the free-throw line to make the final score 56-46.