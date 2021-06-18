Wiley head women’s basketball coach Meagan Leggett is pleased to announce the signing of junior college transfer Jay’lann Myles from Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Myles played two seasons at Eastern Oklahoma State. This past season – which did not count towards eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic — she averaged seven points and 5.4 rebounds per game. She had nine double-figure scoring games and recorded two double-doubles. Myles helped the Mountaineers win the National Junior College Athletic Association Region II Tournament and was named to the All-Tournament Team. She finished her junior college career at the NJCAA National Tournament.
Leggett is excited about what Myles will contribute to both sides of the floor.
“Jay’lann is an incredible athlete whose athletic frame, long arms and quick feet and hands make her an outstanding defender and rebounder,” Leggett said. “She can defend any position on the floor and is going to disrupt opponents in the open floor and the half-court. Her ability to run the floor and finish on the offensive end will be a huge advantage for us, especially in transition.”
In her freshman season, she averaged 7.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. She scored in double figures in 10 games and tallied two double-doubles. Myles competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field at North Mesquite High School near Dallas, Texas. She is a two-time First Team All-District selection and earned Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, All-District Academic and MVP.
“I want to help Coach Leggett rebuild the program,” Myles said. “I love the campus.”
Myles will join a Lady Wildcat squad that returns nine players, including three that played during the 2019-20 season.