Wiley Sports Information
The Wiley College volleyball team enters the 2019 season looking to defend its Red River Athletic Conference title and return to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Volleyball National Championship.
For the third time in the last four seasons, the Lady Wildcats will open with the Red River Athletic Conference and Sooner Athletic Conference Crossover Tournament today and Saturday at Oklahoma City University.
Wiley College opens the tournament with Mid-America Christian University at noon today. The schools meet for the first time since 2017 which ended in a sweep for the Lady Wildcats at Alumni Gymnasium. They wrap up the first day with Southwestern Christian University at 4 p.m. Wiley College lost its only meeting with the Eagles in four sets in the 2016 RRAC/SAC Crossover Tournament.
“This will be a good test for us – going back to the place where our season ended last year,” head coach Mike MacNeill said. “We are going against good competition. The Sooner Athletic Conference has advanced to the national championship over the Red River Athletic Conference the last several years. This will be a good chance to see how we could matchup in a potential postseason match.”
Wiley College opens Saturday against Langston University – marking the programs first meeting since the Lady Lions switched to the Sooner Athletic Conference last season. The match is at 9 a.m. The Lady Wildcats have won the last seven with the last six being sweeps.
The tournament will end at 3 p.m. with a match against the host Oklahoma City University – which eliminated Wiley College in the NAIA Opening Round last season. The Stars – who are receiving votes in the Tachikara-NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll — have a new head coach in Kristen Coventon and return 12 from last season.
The Lady Wildcats won a share of the Red River Athletic Conference Championship and the tournament for the second time in program history. It is the third conference title overall as they won the Interregional Athletic Conference in 1993. Last season’s .833 win percentage was the highest in program history. Wiley College made its second NAIA Volleyball National Championship berth.
Along with excelling on the court, Wiley College also thrived in the classroom. It posted the highest grade-point average in the athletic department at 3.43 earning NAIA Scholar Team for the third time in program history. Several athletes achieved academically. Tsvetelina Bozhanova and Alexia Souza were Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar selections, NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athletes, and Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes. The Lady Wildcats had 11 Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes including Charlesetta Arnold, Teleza Collier, Khrystyna Frank and Alia Scott.
COMING BACK
Wiley College returns six from last season’s team. Outside hitter Frank won RRAC Freshman of the Year and was a First Team All-Conference selection. She tallied 211 kills for an average of 2.9 per set, posting a .265 hitting percentage. Frank was pivotal in serving with 28 aces. Two-time First Team All-RRAC setter Souza returns. Last season, she posted a career-high 825 assists. She led the conference with an average of 10.2 assists per set. In two seasons, Souza has won 10 RRAC Setter of the Week awards. Scott, who was an All-RRAC Honorable Mention returns. She averaged three digs per set after taking over as starting libero on Sept. 28.
DEPARTURES
Outside hitter Bozhanova graduated after playing her final season. She finished her career with 401 digs, 386 kills and 42 aces. Wiley College loses four starters from last season’s team. Six other players decided not to return.
NEWCOMERS
MacNeill brought in eight players with his 2019 recruiting class. Five are freshmen – Merritt Elder (Libero/Defensive Specialist), Marissa Neal (outside hitter), Kailie Williams (outside hitter), Kayla Kortz (middle blocker) and Hailie Williams (right side hitter). Junior college transfers Ce’Loris Arrington a setter from Kentucky Christian University, Tiyanna Johnson a middle blocker from McCook College, and Tinoi Martin an outside hitter from Cerro Coso Community College join the Lady Wildcats.
PICKED AS A CONTENDER
The Lady Wildcats were picked by the Red River Athletic Conference coaches to finish second while picking up a first-place vote and 29 points. This matches their highest preseason ranking – after being projected to finish second in MacNeill’s first season in 2017.
COVERAGE
Live video and statistics will be provided for Saturday’s matches at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/OKCU.