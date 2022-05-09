CRANDALL — The Hallsville Ladycats scored once in the third to tie the contest and then pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh to overcome another deficit on the way to a 3-2 win over Joshua on Saturday in a Class 5A area playoff contest.
The Ladycats advance to meet Forney in a best-of-three regional quarterfinal series set to begin on Wednesday at Tyler Legacy High School. Games are set for 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, with a deciding game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday if needed.
Against Joshua, the Ladycats trailed 2-1 heading to the seventh before Hope Miles doubled to open the inning. Bella Sawyers ran for Miles, and Danyelle Molina moved her to third on a bunt. After a strikeout, Addison Dollahite flied out in foul territory, and Sawyers tagged from third and hustled home with the tying run.
Mallory Pyle followed with an RBI single to bring in Molina and give Hallsville a 3-2 lead.
Makayla Menchue also doubled for Hallsville. Miles and Pyle both finished with two hits. Miles pitched five innings and got the win, striking out two and walking one. Molina worked two scoreless innings, striking out a couple with no walks.
Baseball
HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville stayed alive in a best-of-three bi-district playoff series with a 7-5 win over the Hallsville Bobcats.
Huntsville, which fell in the opening game, scored four times in the bottom of the fourth and added three in the fifth. The teams were scheduled to play a third-and-deciding game on Monday in Lufkin.
Collin Sanders drove in two runs for Huntsville.
Matt Houston and Logan Jones both doubled for Hallsville in the loss. Houston and Jones had two hits apiece. Houston drove in two runs, and Connor White added an RBI for the Bobcats.
Landon Bowden took the pitching loss. He struck out six, walked six and gave up one earned run in 4.1 innings.