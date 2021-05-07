From Staff Reports
DUNCANVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats continued to punish the softball, closing out a sweep of a Class 5A area playoff series with a 22-2 win over Red Oak on Saturday.
Hallsville outscored Red Oak 40-2 in the two games, rolling to an 18-0 win in the opener on Friday.
In Saturday’s game, the Ladycats held a slim 2-0 lead after three innings before scoring four times in the fourth. Hallsville added two in the sixth, and then erupted for 14 runs in the top of the seventh.
Makayla Menchue homered twice and drove in three runs on Saturday, giving her three home runs and seven RBI in the two games. Maddie Melton homered, doubled, singled and drove in six runs on Saturday, and Danyelle Molina also went deep, adding a triple and driving in two runs.
Sara Houston, who had three doubles on Friday, doubled twice in Saturday’s game. Jaryn Nelson added two doubles, a single and two RBI. Anahi Ramirez doubled twice and drove in three runs. Kammie Walker had a double, single and two RBI, and Alayna McGrede and Abby Dunagan both drove in runs.
Melton earned the pitching win, striking out six, walking three and giving up two earned runs on three hits in seven innings.