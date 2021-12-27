HALLSVILLE — After coming away with a 59-31 win in its first game of its home tournament over the Tyler Heat, Hallsville’s girls basketball team defeated Daingerfield 73-25. The Ladycats are now 9-12 on the season.
Each member of the Ladycats squad scored against the Lady Tigers. Eristia Owens led the team in scoring with 11 points. Catherin Warofrd and Aubrey Marjason were right behind her with 10 points each. Rylie Manshack and Faith Bailraine each tossed in eight points. Mariah Williams scored six. Kamiyah White finished the game with five points while Hailey Brown and Heather Brown each recorded four points. Rose Mironyuk threw up three points and McKenzie Reese came away with two points.
Warford went 1-for-2 from the foul line to give the Ladycats a 1-0 lead. A bucket from Jeter gave Daingerfield the lead but it was short-lived as Owens drained a three before Warford dropped back-to-back buckets and Manshack tossed in a bucket to give Hallsville an 11-2 lead. Marjason drained a three before Heather Brown came up with a steal and took it the other way for a layup. That forced Daingerfield to call timeout as it trailed 16-4 with 3:25 left in the first quarter. That was followed by buckets from Bailraine, Warford, Williams and Reese to give Hallsville a 20-point lead. Marjason tacked on another bucket before Allen scored the final points of the first quarter to make the score 26-6 heading into the second quarter.
Hallsville scored the first four points of the second quarter before Allen banked in a shot off the glass on the other end of the court. Bailraine and Warford each recorded two more points before Allen scored her 10th point of the game. Marjason scored the next points from beyond the arc. Rose Mironyuk found Hill for the assist to give the Ladycats a 41-12 lead at the half.
Manshack came up with a steal and layup to start off the second half and forced Dangerfield to call an early timeout. After the timeout, Manshack added a baseline jumper. Owens came away with back-to-back layups before Manshack added another. Allen banked in a pair of shots from down low to end Hallsville’s streak, making the score 51-16. Two more Hallsville buckets gave the Ladycats a 55-16 lead and forced the Lady Tigers to call timeout with 3:47 remaining in the third quarter. The ladycats kept it on cruise control and entered the fourth quarter with a 59-20 lead.
White banked in three before Williams scored her second bucket of the fourth quarter to make the score 66-22. Heather Brown came up with a loose ball and went the distance for the layup. Mironyuk drained a three for the final points of the game, giving the Ladycats a 73-25 win.
Hallsville is slated to return to action today at 10:30 to take on Tyler Legacy while Daingerfield will take on Gilmer at noon. The Ladycats will go head-to-head with Elysian Fields at 3 p.m.