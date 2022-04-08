HALLSVILLE – Both Hallsville and Longview softball teams had a record of 15-8-1 overall and 5-2 in district play going into Friday night’s game in Hallsville where the Ladycats came away with an 11-2 win.
“We just came out ready to hit and that was a big thing,” Hallsville head softball coach Kayla Whatley said. “The last game we did not. We were down going into the sixth inning I think so I talked to them and said we owed them some runs and we needed to come out ready and we did. It’s always a fresh breath when you can put up runs in the first.”
Hallsville’s 11 runs came on 11 hits. Mallory Pyle went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs. Sara Houston finished the night by going 2-for-4 with a double, a single, two RBI and scored two runs. Makayla Menchue reached on a single, a walk and scored two runs. Jaryn Nelson was 3-for-4 with a single, a double and a triple to go along with one run and two RBI. Miley Stoval reached on two walks and scored two runs. Kammie Walker was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, one run and four RBI. Hope Miles had one hit and one RBI. Danyelle Molina was 1-for-3 with one run. Hope Miles started in the circle and picked up the win for the Ladycats as she pitched the first four innings, allowing one run on two hits and struck out two batters. She was relieved b Bella Sawyers who went the rest of the way, pitching three innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three batters.
Longview scored its two runs on four hits. Kei Lister went 1-for-4. River Hulsey was walked three times. Parris SImposon was awalked twice. Reagan Rios went 1-for- with one run. Madison Jones reached on a base hit, a walk scored one run and had one RBI. Reagan Fleet was 1-of-2 with a walk.
Hulsey and Simpson were each walked with one out on the board. They each advanced into scoring position on a groundout to first base before the top half of the first inning came to an end on a 1-3 grounder.
Pyle sent the ball to the outfield wall and made her way around the bases for a triple before an error allowed her to score the first run of the game. Houston reached on a single and made her way to second base. Stovall was walked and that put two Ladycats on base with two outs. The two runners were brought home on a two-RBI double from Walker to give Hallsville a three-run lead. Walker ran home on an RBI single from Miles. That gave the Ladycats a 4-0 lead after one inning.
Jones reached on a leadoff walk to start the second inning. The next two batters were retired but Jones made her way to third on a base hit from Fleet, putting runners on the corners with two outs. An errand throw allowed Jones to score Longview’s first run of the night. That cut Hallsville’s lead to four runs entering the bottom of the second.
Pyle reached on a one-out walk and found her way to third on a 1-3 ground ball. Menchue was walked and that put runners on the corners. Nelson launched the ball down the third-base line for a two-RBI tripole to score Pyle and Menchue. That gave Hallsville a 6-1 lead after two complete innings.
Hulsey reached on a walk in the third inning and found her way to third but was unable to find her way home as three out of the next four batters were retired. All three Hallsville batter struck out in the bottom of the third, leaving the score at 6-1.
Fleet was walked with two outs in the top of the fourth. She advanced to second on a single from Lister. Hulsey was walked and that loaded the bases for the Lady Lobos. That’s how they left them as a 1-3 groundout brought it to the bottom of the fourth.
Pyle was walked with one out. The next batter struck out but Pyle made her way to third but a popup ended the inning as Hallsville took its 6-1 lead into the fifth inning.
Rios singled to lead off the fifth. She ran home to score on an RBI single from Jones. That made the score 6-2 after the top of the fifth. Nelson reached on a leadoff single but the next three batters were retired, leaving the Ladycats up by four runs.
A two-out walk put Simpson on base and stole second before the final out brought it to the bottom half of the inning. Molina smacked the ball as it bounced off third base as she found her way to first for the one-out single. She slid into second for the stolen base. She was brought home on an RBI double from Houston who found her way to third when Menchue singled. Houston and Menchue were brought home on a two-RBI double from Nelson. Stovall was walked and Paris Turner came in for her as her courtesy runner. Walker brought in the two runners with a bases-clearing double. That made the score 11-2 heading into the top of the seventh.
Longview got a runner on with a hit-by-pitch but was unable to score as the Ladycats sealed up the 11-2 win.
“It’s a great confidence booster,” Whatley added. “They played great defense and they’ve got two good pitchers and I got to throw a second pitcher tonight who came out and did a good job too. We’re getting rolling and getting things ready for the playoffs.”
The Ladycats are slated to return to action Tuesday when they travel to Mount Pleasant to take on the Lady Tigers. They will be home Thursday to play host to Texas High. The Lady Lobos will have a bye Tuesday and will be home against Mount Pleasant on Thursday.