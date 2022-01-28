Hallsville’s girls basketball team trailed Marshall for the majority of the game Friday night but the Ladycats came away with the 37-32 win over the Lady Mavs. Marshall is now 7-2 in district play while Hallsville is 5-5.
“Just to stay poised, stay under control and just make sure we’re staying mentally tough,” Hallsville Ladycats head basketball coach Holly Long said when asked what she was telling her girls when they trailed.
Long added it was a huge confidence booster for her team.
“I wish we would have had it a little sooner,” Long said. “This should put us right in a playoff position.”
“First of all, I chalk it up to a very good Hallsville team,” Lady Mavs head basketball coach Eric Woods said. “Their toughness, their grit, their ability to continue to fight in this game, I have to give them credit. They just kept playing and kept attacking. I have been trying to teach our girls all year long how to play through adversity, how to play through frustration and continue to play with joy in their heart and make the right play but I felt like we got to the point where Hallsville got their rhythm, got their momentum and we lost and couldn’t figure out how to overcome that but it happens.”
Hallsville’s Aubrey Marjason was the game’s leading scorer with 12 points. Catherine Warford was right behind him with 11. McKenzie Reese scored five while Faith Baliraine and Teagan Hill each came away with four points.
JaKayla Rusk and Tierrani Johnson each tossed in seven points to lead Marshall in scoring. Serenity Jackson was right behind them with six. Alyssa Helton recorded four points. Are’Anna Gill Kamryn Turner had three points apiece. Jakairi Blacknell finished the night with two points.
Turner scored the first point of the game from the free-throw line before Helton scored from down low to make it a 3-0 score. Warford rebounded her missed shot and dropped it in for Hallsville’s first two points of the night. Marjason’s layup then gave Marshall its first lead of the night at 4-3. Gill went 2-for-2 from the foul line to put Marshall back in front. Turner found Helton for the assist to spread Marshall’s lead to three points. Johnson went 2-for-2 at the line to score the final points of the first quarter, making the score 9-4 after one.
Jackson tossed in a jumper to score the first points of the second quarter. Marjason battled Marshall defenders down low to score Hallsville’s sixth point of the game just seconds before Turner scored on the other end. Baliraine banked in a shot off the glass. Owens came up with a steal before being fouled and sent to the free-throw line where she went 1-of-2. Reese then made a it a one-possession game. Johnson gave the Lady Mavs some breathing room with an and-one and Jackson added a layup. That made the score 19-11. Reese scored the final points of the first half to make it a 19-13 Marshall lead at the break.
Baliraine scored the first points of the second half. Warford added a bucket to make it a two-point game but a layup from Rusk made it a two-possession game. A jumper from Marjason made it a two-point game once again. Marshall had a three-point lead before Rusk doubled it with a shot from beyond the arc. That was the final bucket of the third quarter as Marshall led 27-21 going into the fourth.
Marjason scored before and after a bucket from Rusk. Marshall held a four-point lead when Warford came away with a bucket and drew the foul to send her to the free-throw line where she completed the three-point play to make it a one-point game. Jackson made both shots on her next trip to foul line. That made the score 31-28. Hill repaid the favor of making both foul shots to make it a one-point game once again. Marjason was sent to the line where she made her first free to tie the game. Her second shot was not good, leaving the score knotted up at 31-31. Warford tossed in a shot to give Hallsville its first lead since the score was 4-3. Both teams went 1-for-2 from the line to make the score 34-32 with just over a minute remaining. Marjason went a combined 3-for-4 on her next two trips to the line to make it a 37-32 lead for the Ladycats.
Hallsville will be home Tuesday to play host to Pine Tree for senior night. Marshall will be on the road against Longview.